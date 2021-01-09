Washington Tampa Prop Bets, Gronk, Brady, RoJo

Washington Tampa Bay Wild Card prop bets focus on the biggest stars in this late NFC matchup – Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones and more.

Rob Gronkowski Anytime TD +150

What a pickup Gronk has been for the Buccaneers. He has been so important to the Bucs offense down the stretch, and continues to be on the field at least 70% of the time.

Gronk has become more of a blocker for the Bucs offense, but when they get in the red-zone, he will for sure get involved in the passing game. Washington allows the 2nd fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. They will need Gronk to get open in the passing game.

J.D McKissic Anytime TD +225

I debated this one or Terry McLaurin at +220, but ultimately I think McKissic provides better value. He quietly has become a huge part of the Washington Football Teams offense.

He has 47 touches in his last three games, and has found the end-zone twice during that span. Antonio Gibson has been limited at practice this week, so McKissic could see even more playing time.

Longshot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST Anytime TD +550

There is no doubt that Alex Smith has been the best option at Quarterback for Washington. But he has been very susceptible to turning the ball over. He has eight interceptions in only seven starts this season.

The Bucs defense is also superb at causing chaos. They are tied for 4th in the NFL in takeaways, and have playmakers all over their defense.

Ronald Jones OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards

Washington’s run defense is average at best. The Bucs are going to have to get Jones going, as their run game is important to compliment their play action passing attack.

Tom Brady UNDER 295.5 Passing Yards

I still think Brady is going to have a good game, but 295.5 is way too high. Washington is 2nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed, surrendering only 192 per game. I think Brady will finish around the 250 mark, with Ronald Jones leading the charge on the ground.