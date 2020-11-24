Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball as Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) defends in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Dallas Pick, Thanksgiving Preview

November 24, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

You don’t see this every year. The winner of the Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys game will move to 4-7 and into first place in the NFC East. How sad is that? Next question: how do you turn a profit from it?

The Cowboys are coming off a last-minute win against the Minnesota Vikings, while Washington also comes off a win against the Bengals. Washington may be the better team in this game, and getting them at +3 seems like a bargain.

Dallas is just 2-10 ATS in 12 games as chalk and they are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 Thursday home games, according to Trend Dummy. I am taking Washington in this one.

Washington Dallas Pick, Odds: Dallas -3, Total 46 (midweek at BetRivers) | Matchup Report 

Why Washington will cover the spread

Last time these teams met, Washington held the Cowboys to 142 yards of offense, and won the game 25-3 in blowout fashion. They were especially strong against the run. Ezekiel Elliott managed 45 yards on 12 carries, in what was his worst game of the season. 

Washington surprisingly has one of the top defenses in the league. They rank 7th in total defense DVOA, and have given up the 9th fewest points per game. Their pass defense has been very impressive.

Washington allows the fewest passing yards per game at 195, and will be playing against a depleted Dallas offense. Washington’s defense is the best unit in the NFC East right now. But there are questions: can Washington eat into an ugly trend that has seen them go 5-19 SU their past 24 trips to Dallas?

Why Dallas will cover the spread

The Cowboys ended a four-game slide against the Vikings on Sunday, and are right back in the sad-sack NFC East race. Andy Dalton had the best game at QB for Dallas since Dak Prescott went down, and led them on a game-winning drive with three minutes left in the game. 

As good as Washington’s defense has been, they are susceptible to giving up yards on the ground. They rank 18th in yards allowed on the ground per game, so this could be a game where Zeke takes over. He looked good against the Vikings, rushing for 103 yards on 21 carries. 

If you believe divisional trends matter, Dallas owns a 13-5 ATS run within the NFC East.

Washington Dallas pick

Washington is actually playing some good football right now. They are 2-2 in their last four games, however they could have easily won both games they lost. I think Washington is the best team in the NFC East right now, and you get them +3 odds.

I can’t trust Dallas as a favorite, as they are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games as the favorite. I like Washington in this spot. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 26th, 12:30 PM

Houston -3 -110

Detroit +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 4:30 PM

Washington +3 +100

Dallas -3 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 8:20 PM

Baltimore +5 -110

Pittsburgh -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +4 -110

Minnesota -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +3.5 -105

Indianapolis -3.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Arizona -2.5 -105

New England +2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -6.5 -110

Jacksonville +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Miami -7 -120

NY Jets +7 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -3 -110

Atlanta +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants -5.5 -110

Cincinnati +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers +5.5 -110

Buffalo -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 4:05 PM

San Francisco +7 -110

LA Rams -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 4:05 PM

New Orleans -5.5 -110

Denver +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City -3 +105

Tampa Bay +3 +105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 8:20 PM

Chicago +8.5 -110

Green Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 30th, 8:15 PM

Seattle -5.5 -110

Philadelphia +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 8:20 PM

Dallas +7.5 +100

Baltimore -7.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats