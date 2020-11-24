Washington Dallas Pick, Thanksgiving Preview

You don’t see this every year. The winner of the Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys game will move to 4-7 and into first place in the NFC East. How sad is that? Next question: how do you turn a profit from it?
The Cowboys are coming off a last-minute win against the Minnesota Vikings, while Washington also comes off a win against the Bengals. Washington may be the better team in this game, and getting them at +3 seems like a bargain.
Dallas is just 2-10 ATS in 12 games as chalk and they are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 Thursday home games, according to Trend Dummy. I am taking Washington in this one.
Washington Dallas Pick, Odds: Dallas -3, Total 46 (midweek at BetRivers) | Matchup Report