Week 10 Trends: Pats Big Home Dogs

New England is a TD home underdog for just the third time in 20 years and their history in this position is truly awesome for fans and football bettors alike.
Both games were in Tom Brady’s rookie season where they covered the spread both times and upset Indianapolis at home as 13-point dogs. Overall, in 13 games as home dogs since 2000, they are 11-2 ATS and won NINE times. (Read our full analysis of the New England home underdog story).
But as Baltimore arrives in Foxboro – riding their own impressive betting trends and ATS streaks – can you trust the new Patriots to keep up that underdog bite of the old Patriots? Week 10 NFL betting trends might have the answer to that question and others such as:
If the Colts always beat the Titans but always lose as underdogs, how do you bet the Thursday Night game?
If the Giants never win as home underdogs, but you don’t trust the Eagles as road favorites, how do you bet that game?
Check out the football betting angles and insights from Trend Dummy’s deep data dive on Week 10. And find the best sports betting place in your state to try football wagering.