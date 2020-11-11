Week 10 NFL OVER UNDER Picks

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (51.5)

This has come down several points, but I don’t fully understand why considering how well Jake Luton performed in place of Gardner Minshew II last week for Jacksonville. The Jags have scored 54 points the last two weeks, and Green Bay’s run defense is weak enough to let Jacksonville get balanced with James Robinson and put up some points.

Still, it should be a blowout as Aaron Rodgers rips apart one of the league’s worst pass defenses. The Packers should put up 40 alone here as this one cruises over the total. Matchup Stats

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (50.5)

There’s little reason to believe Tom Brady and the loaded Bucs offense won’t bounce back from an embarrassing performance in Week 9, especially considering the novice Panthers defense has surrendered at least 25 points in three consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bucs’ defense has fallen way off lately and will now have to deal with an increasingly healthy Christian McCaffrey. These two combined for 48 in their last meeting but that should shoot up by 5-10 points here. Matchup Stats

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (48)

We’re hitting the overs hard this week! I think oddsmakers are still giving too much credit to a Miami defense that was playing above its head before struggling in Week 9, and both offenses have been consistently good for 25-30 points per week of late. Watch for a lightshow between two rookies against vulnerable defenses in a shootout. Matchup Stats

BUFFALO BILLS AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (56)

This could easily hit the 60s, but that doesn’t change the fact the total is too high. It could also easily fall well short of the 50 mark, and I think oddsmakers are looking too closely at high-scoring Week 9 games for both teams.

The Bills have scored fewer than 25 points in four of their last five games and their defense has surrendered fewer than 27 in three of their last four. Meanwhile, the Cards have given up 10 or fewer points in two of their last four outings. Matchup Stats