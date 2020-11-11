Four totals on the edge of 50 (or surpassing it) are the focus of Week 10 NFL OVER UNDER picks. Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.
Here are several totals for this week that are worthy of your attention. For live odds and OVER UNDER line moves during the week, watch our NFL odds page.
Last week’s record: 16-15-2