Week 10 NFL Picks

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-5.5) AT CAROLINA PANTHERS: BUCS

Tom Brady will be fired up to bounce back from a poor Week 9 performance and the Panthers’ novice defense gives him the perfect opportunity to do just that. Plus, no Christian McCaffrey again for Carolina. The Bucs roll over the Panthers for the second time this season.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM AT DETROIT LIONS (-4.5): WASHINGTON

Huh? WTF is WFT getting nearly a handful of points from an unstable Lions team that has been manhandled in back-to-back weeks and is fading from relevance yet again? Washington’s D is strong, and its decent running game should find plenty of holes against a poor run D. WFT wins outright.

BUFFALO BILLS AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (-2): CARDINALS

Arizona is getting no respect as a mere two-point fave at home against a Bills team that looked strong last Sunday at home but was a mess in the previous four weeks. Arizona is clearly the better team here, so this is great value.

DENVER BRONCOS AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-5): BRONCOS

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has come alive late in each of Denver’s last two games, and now he might have a chance to catch fire earlier against a bad pass defense. You never know what you’re going to get from the Broncos, but five points is way too much.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (-2.5): DOLPHINS

I went back and forth on this because the Chargers — even in their short-handed state — are a better team on paper than Miami, and the Bolts are certainly due a favor from the football gods. But coaching matters, and the home team is hotter, better-coached and laying less than a field goal. That’s irresistible.

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-7): BENGALS

The Steelers keep cutting it way too close, while the Bengals simply hang with everyone. They’ve got just one multi-score loss this season and they’re coming off their bye. With the back-door cover also a potential avenue, this is a no-brainer.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-1.5): SEAHAWKS

Shocked to see Seattle getting points here. Russell Wilson will be inspired after a tough performance in Buffalo, he’s familiar with L.A.’s top-heavy, one-dimensional defense and the Rams won’t have any fans in attendance to justify any sort of home-field edge here. The Rams are overrated and the whole world will see that Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-9): SAINTS

Oddsmakers might be giving too much credit to San Francisco’s bye week, as it looks as though the 49ers will be just as gutted Sunday as they were in Week 8. This depleted team wasn’t remotely competitive in its final two games before the bye, and now it’ll have to deal with the surging Saints as Michael Thomas gets healthier. This is a blowout waiting to happen.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-7) AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: PATRIOTS

I think Ronnie Stanley’s injury is eventually going to catch up to a Ravens offensive line that was already without Marshal Yanda this season, and Bill Belichick is smart enough to really exploit that despite a lack of talent on the roster. Calais Campbell and Matt Judon are also hurt for Baltimore, so I think the desperate Pats will somehow keep this close.

Trend Dummy has a deep dive into New England as a home underdog, which proved a huge moneymaker over two seasons, but those 20 years were Tim Brady years…

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3) AT CHICAGO BEARS: VIKINGS

This line still isn’t fully accounting for the fact the Bears have been completely exposed the last few weeks, while Dalvin Cook looks unstoppable for the Vikings. Chicago’s run defense can be soft at times, which could be hugely problematic considering how hot Cook is. I also can’t see Nick Foles exploiting Minnesota’s depleted pass defense. This should be more than a three-point spread.