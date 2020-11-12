We’ll be here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week, and we’re still well above .500 approaching the midway pole. Here are 14 fresh takes for Week 10 NFL picks, with odds coming as of midweek at BetRivers and SugarHouse.
Check the current odds during the week as these lines are moving as action rolls in.
2020 RECORD: 66-60-3
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-1) AT TENNESSEE TITANS: TITANS
The Titans have covered in their last four home games and are simply a better, more trustworthy team. Why in the world are they laying just a single point at home against an erratic opponent traveling on short rest on this Week 10 Thursday Nighter?
HOUSTON TEXANS AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (-3.5): TEXANS
The Texans defense sucks but Cleveland’s just so damn depleted and Deshaun Watson is a hell of a lot better than Baker Mayfield. Dude quietly has a 116.0 passer rating in his last six games, and he should keep this within a field goal.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (-13): PACKERS
Looking for rookie Jags quarterback Jake Luton to come back to earth against a pretty strong pass defense, and expecting the league’s highest-rated passer, Aaron Rodgers, to light up a horrendous Jacksonville pass D in a blowout.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-3.5) AT NEW YORK GIANTS: GIANTS
Don’t do it. Skip it if you can, and don’t look back. But if you have to deal with this NFC Least monstrosity, take the field goal and the hook with a Giants team that hasn’t lost by more than a field goal in any of its last five games. Philly is still quite a mess, despite their improving injury situation.