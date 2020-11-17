Week 11 NFL Betting Trends

Thursday Night Football Trends

Arizona +3 at Seattle Total 58 | Matchup Report

Arizona has covered five straight trips to Seattle and gets a field goal to work with here on Thursday Night. Is this a perfect spot for the Cardinals to sag after their Hail Mary win and a perfect spot for the Seahawks to bounce after consecutive losses? Seattle has won 8 straight Thursday night games.

Arizona is 8-1-2 ATS past11 games as road digs

Arizona is 3-12 SU in their last 15 games played on a Thursday.

Arizona is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games at Seattle.

Seattle is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 divisional games.

Seattle is 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Thursday.

Atlanta +4.5 at New Orleans Total 51.5 | Matchup Report

The Falcons won and covered four straight as divisional road underdogs and Drew Brees won’t play.

Falcons 9-2 SU, 8-3 ATS past 11 games after a bye week

Atlanta is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on the road

New England -2.5 at Houston Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

The Pats were road favorite all eight games in 2019, but this is just the second time in 2020. Can they win as road chalk a week after winning as home dogs?

Houston is 2-8 SU and ATS in 10 recent games as home underdogs.

New England is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against Houston.

Houston are 0-8 SU, 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games when playing as the underdog.

Detroit +3 at Carolina Total 49 | Matchup Report

Some bad teams manage to cover spreads. Not the Lions. Some bad teams manage to cover spreads at home. Not Carolina.

Detroit is 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games as the underdog.

Carolina is 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 home games.

Philadelphia +3.5 at Cleveland Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Maybe their offense fizzles. Maybe their defense sizzles. Whatever the reason, the Eagles are UNDER machine in November, UNDER 12-2 past 14 games. The Eagles have won five straight vs Cleveland and never been underdogs to the Browns until now.

Cleveland is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games at home

Tennessee +6.5 at Baltimore Total 49 | Matchup Report

Titans have lost 8 straight Week 11 games. Why? Who knows, but buyer beware. Look at the UNDER trends instead.

UNDER is 14-3 Baltimore’s last 17 games vs AFC South division.

UNDER is 15-6 Tennessee’s last 21 games vs Baltimore

UNDER is 9-2 Tennessee’s last 11 games at Baltimore

Pittsburgh -10 at Jacksonville Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Pittsburgh is double digit road favorites again. And once again, we need to tell you – the Steelers are now 1-14 ATS in this situation. One of these days, Pittsburgh will blow a team out. Wanna bet it happens in Week 11? The Jaguars haven’t been double digit home underdog since Dec. 23, 2013 vs the Patriots and its only happened four times in franchise history. They are 4-0 ATS.

UNDER is 14-4 Pittsburgh’s last 18 road games.

UNDER is 8-2 Pittsburgh’s last 10 games at Jacksonville

Cincinnati +1.5 at Washington Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

Is this the week the Bengals end a 17-game road winless streak (0-16-1 SU) or is the sportsbook trying to trick you? The Bengals have won five of their past 33 games. Washington has won five of their past 22 games, so they MUST be better…

Washington is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as the favorite.

New York Jets +9 at LA Chargers Total 47 | Matchup Report

Maybe the terrible Jets have been historically excellent after a bye week, heal up, get some coaching? Not exactly, they are 1-8 SU, 3-6 ATS after a bye.

LA Chargers are 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Miami -3 at Denver Total 45.5 | Matchup Report

This is the first time since Sept. 24, 2017 that Miami is a road favorite. But they have been hot and riding all kinds of positive ATS trends.

Miami has covered five straight in Denver and is 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games vs Denver.

Miami is 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games.

Miami is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games

Miami is 11-3 ATS in their last 14 conference games.

Kansas City -7 at Las Vegas Total 56.5 | Matchup Report

Here’s a weird one – Kansas City has scored exactly 40 points the past two seasons after their bye week. Here’s a better one – the Chiefs are 18-4 ATS in their past 22 divisional road games.

Kansas City is 15-3 ATS in their last 18 games

Kansas City is 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games at the Raiders.

Las Vegas is 9-3 ATS in their last 12 divisional games.

UNDER is 19-5 Las Vegas’ last 24 divisional games.

More Week 11 NFL betting trends shortly…..