Week 11 NFL Betting Trends

Another week, another double-digit road favorite to bet against. And this time, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers again riding their 1-14 ATS streak as big road chalk as they visit Jacksonville (a team that nearly won as double-digit underdogs in Green Bay last week).
The other top underdog trend of Week 10 – do not mess with the patriots as home dogs – also hit as New England upset the Baltimore Ravens at home. That win made them 10-4 SU and 12-2 ATS in their past 14 games in that situation. They are small road favorites at Houston in Week 11.
This week, Miami is a road favorite for the first time in more than three years and Kansas City looks to extend an impressive ATS streak in divisional road games (18-4 ATS) at Las Vegas. First up is the Thursday Nighter where the Seahawks seem to always win and the Cardinals seem to always lose.
