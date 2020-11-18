Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for the 2020 NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or football props, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on Week 11 NFL over/unders.
Here are several totals for Week 11 that are worthy of your attention. Watch for line moves during the week in our live NFL odds section, where we also provide full statistical breakdowns and matchup reports for every game.
Last week’s record: 18-17-2
Week 11 NFL OVER UNDER picks
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (45.5)
This is quite high considering that Browns games have contained a total of 39 points the last two weeks combined. Last week was a bit of an exception because of weather but I wonder if oddsmakers are letting that cloud their opinion of a shorthanded offense that hasn’t been crisp and a defense that can ball. I’m expecting low-40s here.