Week 11 NFL OVER UNDER picks

TENNESSEE TITANS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (49)

Seven of nine Tennessee games and five of nine Baltimore games have contained 48-plus points this season, and an angry Ravens team should be fired up to make a statement against a quietly vulnerable defense. Baltimore is also pretty banged up defensively so this one should easily surpass the 50 mark.

NEW YORK JETS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (47)

The Jets offense was relatively impressive before their bye week, and it might be a good thing that Joe Flacco is getting another start. But the New York D has still given up 30-plus points in back-to-back games and Justin Herbert and Co. are too talented not to bounce back from a rough outing in this spot. This one should hit the 50s.

GREEN BAY PACKERS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (51.5)

A touch low here as well. The Colts, who have scored more than 30 points in three of their last four games, should be able to get the running game rolling against a poor run D. Meanwhile, the Packers are the Packers. They put up just 24 points against Jacksonville but haven’t scored fewer than 30 points in back-to-back weeks since 2019.

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT DENVER BRONCOS (45)

Why is this so low? The Dolphins have averaged 31.6 points per game during their five-game winning streak and Denver has surrendered 30-plus points in four straight games. The Broncos offense might only need to hit the double digits for this one to go over the total.