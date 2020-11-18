Aug 2, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; A view of the Ravens logo on a game helmet prior to the game of the Chicago Bears against the Baltimore Ravens at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 NFL OVER UNDER picks

November 18, 2020 - Brad Gagnon

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for the 2020 NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or football props, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on Week 11 NFL over/unders.

Here are several totals for Week 11 that are worthy of your attention. Watch for line moves during the week in our live NFL odds section, where we also provide full statistical breakdowns and matchup reports for every game.

Last week’s record: 18-17-2

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (45.5)

This is quite high considering that Browns games have contained a total of 39 points the last two weeks combined. Last week was a bit of an exception because of weather but I wonder if oddsmakers are letting that cloud their opinion of a shorthanded offense that hasn’t been crisp and a defense that can ball. I’m expecting low-40s here.

TENNESSEE TITANS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (49)

Seven of nine Tennessee games and five of nine Baltimore games have contained 48-plus points this season, and an angry Ravens team should be fired up to make a statement against a quietly vulnerable defense. Baltimore is also pretty banged up defensively so this one should easily surpass the 50 mark.

NEW YORK JETS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (47)

The Jets offense was relatively impressive before their bye week, and it might be a good thing that Joe Flacco is getting another start. But the New York D has still given up 30-plus points in back-to-back games and Justin Herbert and Co. are too talented not to bounce back from a rough outing in this spot. This one should hit the 50s.

GREEN BAY PACKERS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (51.5)

A touch low here as well. The Colts, who have scored more than 30 points in three of their last four games, should be able to get the running game rolling against a poor run D. Meanwhile, the Packers are the Packers. They put up just 24 points against Jacksonville but haven’t scored fewer than 30 points in back-to-back weeks since 2019.

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT DENVER BRONCOS (45)

Why is this so low? The Dolphins have averaged 31.6 points per game during their five-game winning streak and Denver has surrendered 30-plus points in four straight games. The Broncos offense might only need to hit the double digits for this one to go over the total.

Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com

