We’re here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week, and we’re still well above .500 approaching the midway pole. Here are 14 fresh takes for Week 11 NFL picks, with odds coming from SugarHouse NJ and BetRivers.
2020 RECORD: 74-65-4
ARIZONA CARDINALS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-3): CARDINALS
The Seahawks have covered the spread just twice in their last nine meetings with the Cardinals, who are coming on strong following a dramatic Week 10 victory. The Seahawks don’t look right at all and that defense doesn’t appear ready to deal with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
ATLANTA FALCONS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-5): FALCONS
The Falcons have once again turned their season around. It’s probably too late, but that doesn’t mean they can’t beat the Saints in the Superdome for the second time in as many opportunities. They likely won’t have to deal with Drew Brees coming off their bye, and they might get Calvin Ridley back. They’ll keep this close even if they don’t pull off the upset.