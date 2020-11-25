Week 12 NFL Betting Trends

Cleveland is likely to close as the franchise’s biggest road favorite this week in Jacksonville. If the line reaches -7, that will surpass the -6.5 from last season at the Jets.

Still, are backers really comfortable betting on a team that is 4-32 SU in their last 36 Sunday road games and 1-9 ATS in their past 10?

Elsewhere, if you didn’t learn your lesson about betting against the New England Patriots as home underdogs two weeks ago vs Baltimore, here’s another chance to get burned. Arizona opened as 2.5-point favorites and the Patriots numbers as underdogs are staggering (10-2 SU past 12 games as home dogs). Check it out.

Posted lines are BetRivers on Tuesday, check NFL line moves during the week for the most recent odds.

Carolina at Minnesota -4.5, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report

The Vikings are 15-5-1 ATS in 21 recent Week 12 games. Sorry that’s all we’ve got….

Carolina is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Sunday road games.

OVER is 9-2 Minnesota’s last 11 Sunday home games.

Tennessee at Indianapolis -3.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report

The Titans have a helluva hard time against the Colts, limping to a 4-20 SU mark in 24 meetings. If you think their ATS mark must be a lot better, at 7-17 ATS, not really. And if you had blindly bet OVER the past 8 Tennessee Sunday road games, you would have won all 8 bets.

Indianapolis is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 at home against Tennessee

OVER is 17-6 Tennessee’s last 23 games.

UNDER is 16-6 Tennessee’s last 22 games at Indianapolis.

Arizona at New England +2.5 Total 49.5 | Matchup Report

True these Patriots are not the same Patriots, but you are still playing with financial fire if you bet against them as underdogs. They are 18-4-1 ATS past 23 games as home dogs since Nov. 1994 and won 10 of 12 outright, including two weeks ago against Baltimore. Overall, New England is 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games when playing as the underdog.

Arizona is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against New England.

Cleveland at Jacksonville +6.5 Total 49 | Matchup Report

If this game closes -7 or higher, it will be the biggest road favorite number for the Browns in franchise history. They were -6.5 at the New York Jets last year and won easily 23-3. This is the fourth time this year that the Jags have been home dogs of 6 or more, covering the spread twice. But do Cleveland bettors trust a team that is 4-32 SU in their last 36 Sunday road games?

Cleveland is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 road games.

Cleveland is 1-8 ATS in their last 9 conference games.

Miami at New York Jets +7, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

After not being road favorites in more than three years, the Dolphins are road chalk in consecutive weeks. They choked in Denver, its hard to imagine they can choke against the Jets.

Miami is 16-6 ATS in their last 22 games

UNDER is 8-2 Miami’s last 10 games at NY Jets.

