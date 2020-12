Steelers Ravens Trends

Baltimore at Pittsburgh -4.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report

Weird Week 12 alert! Ravens have won 12 straight Week 12 games. And beware the Ravens as dogs (9-1 ATS streak).

Steelers have won 10 straight and are 17-4 SU dating back to 2019.

Pittsburgh is now 15-2 SU in their last 17 games played in November.

Baltimore is 10-1 SU in their last 11 road games.

Baltimore is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as the underdog.

Cleveland at Tennessee -5.5 Total 54 | Matchup Report

Lucky Week 13 for Cleveland? Hardly. The Browns are 3-18 SU in their last 21 Week 13 games. And we looked high and low for an UNDER trend on the Titans and couldn’t find one.

Cleveland is 1-10 ATS in their last 11 road games

Cleveland is 2-10 ATS in their last 12 conference games.

OVER is 18-6 Tennessee’s last 24 games.

OVER is 7-1 Tennessee’s last 8 conference games

OVER is 10-3 Tennessee’s last 13 games played in December.

Indianapolis at Houston +3 Total 52.5 | Matchup Report

Indy usually covers against the Texans and always covers at Houston.

Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Houston.

Colts are 7-0-1 ATS in their last 8 games at Houston.

Detroit at Chicago -3 Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

Wow what a mess. Maybe the UNDER is the best bet here.

Lions are 1-13 SU (4-10 ATS) last 14 divisional games.

Bears are 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games played in Week 13.

Lions are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 13 of Chicago’s last 16 home games.

Bears are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as the favorite.

Jacksonville at Minnesota -9.5 Total 52 | Matchup Report

Not much here. The Vikings have played OVER in seven straight Sunday home games, if you believe in such things.

Las Vegas at NY Jets +7.5 Total 47 | Matchup Report

as Vegas are 0-6 SU (1-5 ATS last 6 games at NY Jets.

New Orleans at Atlanta +3 total 46 | Matchup Report

The Saints continue to print money as a road team. But the Falcons continue to bite hard as underdogs.

Saints are 27-5 ATS in their last 32 Sunday road games.

Saints are 13-2 SU in their last 15 divisional games.

Falcons are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as the underdog.

Cincinnati at Miami -11 Total 42 | Matchup Report

This is the first time the Dolphins are double digit home favorites since Nov. 15, 2009 vs Tampa Bay. Since 1992, they are 1-8 ATS in this role as big home chalk.

Miami is 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games.

Cincinnati is 0-17-1 SU in their last 18 road games.

Dolphins are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 conference games.

NY Giants at Seattle -10, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report

Here’s a lucky 13 to counteract Cleveland’s unlucky one. Seattle has won and covered 11 straight Week 13 games. But the Giants are cover machines as road underdogs, rolling up 8 straight and 15-2 ATS run.

Giants are 17-4 ATS in their last 21 road games.