CINCINNATI BENGALS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (42)

In their last three games, the Bengals have averaged 12.0 points per outing and committed a total of seven turnovers. However, Cincinnati’s defense has also allowed 20 or fewer in back-to-back weeks while Miami has both scored and allowed 20 or fewer in its last two games as well.

This strikes me as a game that is likely to finish in the range of 20-10 for the Dolphins. Hit the under.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT NEW YORK JETS (47)

This is an interesting one because the Raiders and Jets scored a combined total of nine points (three field goals) last week. After putting up big totals in recent weeks, both offenses rather suddenly disappeared, but oddsmakers and the public must not be confident that’s the beginning of a trend because this total is still quite high.

It helps that both defenses are bad, but I’m not about to bet that these two will combine for 40, let alone 47. Keep in mind this is when the Raiders fell off a cliff last season, and the Jets D held the playoff-caliber Dolphins in check last week.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT HOUSTON TEXANS (51)

The Houston offense has come alive with 27 or more points in three of its last four games, and now the Texans have had extra time to prepare for a familiar opponent that has allowed more than 30 points in consecutive outings. The Colts have also scored 26-plus in three straight games and should be fired up to bounce back from a tough showing against the Tennessee Titans.

I can see both teams surpassing the 30-point plateau in a shootout here.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (47)

The Chargers give up 27-plus points per game every single damn week, but they also stick around with practically everybody they play. I’d expect a bounce-back from a rough performance in Buffalo for the Bolts as both teams push the 30 mark in an over here.