More Week 13 NFL Picks

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-3.5) AT HOUSTON TEXANS: TEXANS

Deshaun Watson has 15 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last six games and the Texans haven’t lost by more than three points since Week 7. Throw in injuries to Philip Rivers and Anthony Castonzo along with the fact the Texans have had extra time to prepare and Houston is the obvious pick.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-10): JAGUARS

The Vikings have been outscored 58-56 by two weak opponents the last two weeks at home, so I don’t know why anybody expects them to beat the bad but feisty Jaguars by a double-digit margin in this spot. Three of Jacksonville’s last four games have been decided by four or fewer points, and the Jags won’t have to deal with a fully healthy Dalvin Cook if Cook plays at all on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-8.5) AT NEW YORK JETS: JETS

That’s too many points considering how abysmal the Raiders looked last week in Atlanta. It’s fair to wonder if they’re experiencing another late-season free-fall, while the winless Jets have at least covered in three of their last five games. I wouldn’t spend a lot of hard-earned cash here either way.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-3) AT ATLANTA FALCONS: FALCONS

Atlanta continues to play well, and now it will have time to prepare for Taysom Hill after losing to the Saints when Hill made his first-ever NFL start two weeks ago. That should help, but this is admittedly a gut pick. Worst case, the Falcons at least make this a field-goal game at home.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-2.5) AT ARIZONA CARDINALS: CARDINALS

I’d consider buying half a point here in case this is settled by a field goal, but I also believe the home team is simply better than the road team in this game. The Rams are overrated and should be an underdog in this spot.

NEW YORK GIANTS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-10): SEAHAWKS

If Daniel Jones were healthy and Jamal Adams and Shaquill Griffin were still out, I’d be all over the Giants in this spot. But Colt McCoy against a rejuvenated Seattle defense isn’t a good scene for New York. This should be a blowout for the home squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-1) AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: PATRIOTS

You’re offering me basically a pick’em between Bill Belichick in a desperate spot for the Patriots and Anthony Lynn in a meaningless game for the Chargers? No-freaking-brainer, especially considering the lack of home-field advantage for Los Angeles.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (-8.5): EAGLES

I’m sure I’ll regret this but I like Miles Sanders against the Green Bay run defense, I’m wary of the Packers’ propensity for sudden dud performances and I’m concerned about Corey Linsley’s injury for Green Bay. This spread is simply too large as the Eagles fight for their lives.

DENVER BRONCOS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-13.5): CHIEFS

The Chiefs have smashed the Broncos in each of their last three meetings and I’m not sure Denver will have much left in the tank for a prime-time meeting with Patrick Mahomes and Co. K.C. knows how to blow out weak opponents and is due for a one-sided win after cutting it close the last few weeks. I have a full breakdown of the Broncos Chiefs matchup over here.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-8.5): WASHINGTON

I’ll probably regret this NFC East pick, too, but Washington is operating on extra rest and Pittsburgh is coming off a short week due to COVID-19 issues. The WFT hasn’t lost by more than a field goal since Week 5, while the unbeaten Steelers have made a habit of cutting it close. Five of their 11 wins have come by five or fewer points. Throw in the loss of edge defender Bud Dupree and I’m all over Washington.

BUFFALO BILLS (-1) AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: BILLS

The 49ers keep beating the Rams but are 0-5 with an average scoring margin of minus-14.2 points this season in matchups with every other team they’ve played that has a winning record. They’re still completely depleted by injuries and won’t even get to play this game in the Bay Area. Why the hell are the Bills laying merely one point? I’ll take that value.

DALLAS COWBOYS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (-7.5): RAVENS

You might want to await word on Lamar Jackson’s status here, but if you’re confident he’ll suit up against a Cowboys squad in brutal shape there’s definitely some line value at 7.5. Regardless, this is a must-win home game for Baltimore and it’s pretty hard to justify picking the Cowboys as a one-score underdog right now.