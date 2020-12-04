Week 13 NFL Picks

We’re here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week, and we’re still hanging in above .500 approaching home stretch. Here are 15 fresh takes for Week 13, with odds coming from BetRivers and Sugarhouse Sportsbooks.
Get the latest NFL odds and matchup reports on every one of these games to handicap your Week 13 predictions.
2020 RECORD: 86-82-5
CINCINNATI BENGALS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (-11.5): DOLPHINS
The Bengals look toast without Joe Burrow and have been outscored 56-19 in their last two road games. I don’t totally trust the Dolphins as such a large favorite, but Miami does have four 17-plus-point victories already this season.
CLEVELAND BROWNS AT TENNESSEE TITANS (-5.5): BROWNS
The Titans have started to win games more handily and Cleveland is extremely inconsistent, but this number still feels a little too high. Both teams keep finding ways to win and I expect the Browns to battle in a game that should be settled by a field goal or less.
DETROIT LIONS AT CHICAGO BEARS (-3): LIONS
I don’t get the impression the Lions are torn up over Matt Patricia’s firing, which could mean they’ll be fired up to make a statement against a hurting division rival. Detroit is operating on extra rest while the Bears are a mess on offense and dealing with some crucial injuries on D. Lions win outright.