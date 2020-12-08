The Giants continue to fill wallets with their underdog play while Tennessee continues to produce OVER trends galore. Check out Trend Dummy’s deep database diving exercise with his Week 14 NFL betting trends.

Lines are early number as of Tuesday morning at BetRivers, check our NFL odds for regular updates.

Thursday – New England at LA Rams -6, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

Patriots have won six straight vs the Rams and are 6-1 ATS past seven meetings. Fading the Patriots as underdogs is very dangerous – they are 11-4 SU and 12-3 ATS past 15 times in this spot.

UNDER is 14-3 LA Rams’ last 17 games as faves.

New England is 10-1 SU in their last 11 Thursday games.

Houston at Chicago +2, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report

Houston usually wins as favorites (18-5 SU) and the Bears usually play UNDER at home (13-4 past 17).

UNDER is 13-4 Chicago’s last 17 games at home.

Houston is 18-5 SU in their last 23 games as chalk

Tennessee at Jacksonville +7.5, Total 53.5 | Matchup Report

OVER trends anyone …

Jaguars have lost 11 straight SU.

OVER is 17-3 Tennessee’s last 20 Sunday games.

OVER is 10-2 Tennessee’s last 12 Sunday road games

OVER is 7-1 Tennessee’s last 8 divisional games

Denver at Carolina -3.5, Total 47 | Matchup Report

Trust Carolina as favorites? Not lately at 3-9 ATS past 12.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay -6, Total 52.5 | Matchup Report

OVER is 15-3 Tampa Bay’s last 18 conference games.

Tampa Bay is 2-11-1 ATS in their last 14 Week 14 games

Minnesota is 12-3 SU in their last 15 games vs NFC South division.

OVER is 15-3 Tampa Bay’s last 18 conference games.

Arizona at New York Giants +2.5 Total 45 | Matchup Report

Can the Cardinals be trusted with your money as favorites? They are on 0-5 ATS streak overall and the Giants are on a 7-0 ATS streak as underdogs.

Arizona is 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games as chalk.

Kansas City at Miami +7.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report

Can the Chiefs remain interested to cover the spread against a tough opponent?

Miami is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games and 9-2 ATS at home

Kansas City are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 conference games.

New York Jets at Seattle -13.5 Total 47 | Matchup Report

Can the Seahawks lose twice in a row as double-digit home chalk to bad New York teams? Probably not since the Jets are determined to keep losing. Nothing to see here and no trends to support either outcome.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas +2.5 Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

Not much to see here unless you prefer to fade Vegas based on a 3-14 ATS streak in their last 17 games played in Week 14.

Dallas at Cincinnati +3.5 Total 43.5 | Matchup Report

Green Bay at Detroit +7.5 Total 55 | Matchup Report

The Pack seldom cover the Lions, who usually play OVER at home.

OVER is 11-1 Detroit’s last 12 home games

Green Bay is just 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against Detroit.

Washington at San Francisco -4.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report

Not much to see here. Washington has lost 6 straight Sunday road games.

Atlanta at LA Chargers +2.5 Total 49.5 | Matchup Report

The Falcons have won 6 straight times at the Chargers, who have failed to cover their past 6 games overall. They have also lost 9 straight as underdogs.

Falcons are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 Sunday road games.

LA Chargers are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games as underdog.

Atlanta is 3-14 ATS in their last 17 non-conference games

Atlanta is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 road games.

New Orleans at Philadelphia +7, Total 45 | Matchup Report

The Saints have won 11 straight Sunday road games (10-1 ATS) and this one looks like No. 12. There are a LOT of Philly UNDER trends, too many to list….

New Orleans is 18-5 ATS in their last 23 road games.

UNDER is 11-2 Philadelphia’s last 13 home games

Pittsburgh at Buffalo +2, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Buffalo usually loses to Pittsburgh, but this is an unusually good Bills team.

Bills are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games against Pittsburgh

Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 conference games.

Baltimore at Cleveland ???

More Week 14 NFL betting trends coming soon