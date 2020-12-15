Week 15 NFL Betting Trends

Thursday Night Football Betting Trends

LA Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: -3.5, Total 53 | Matchup Report

The Chargers have lost nine straight divisional games and are 1-8 ATS in those games. They have also lost nine straight overall as underdogs.

Raiders are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 divisional games.

Chargers are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games at Raiders.

Chargers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos: +6.5 Total 50 | Matchup Report

The Bills usually win as favorites, we say it every week. But this is a bigger number as road chalk.

Bills are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games when playing as the favourite

Broncos are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games against Buffalo.

Broncos are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers: -8.5 Total 51.5 | Matchup Report

Carolina has covered five straight road games and have been tough lately as underdogs. Some OVER trends to watch here.

Panthers are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games played in Week 15.

OVER is 7-1 Carolina’s last 8 games against Green Bay.

OVER is 10-2 Carolina’s last 12 games played on a Saturday.

Panthers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games when playing as the underdog.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: -7, Total 52.5 | Matchup Report

The Colts have played nine straight Week 15 UNDERS. Why? No idea, but the streak extends to 14-3 the past 17 seasons.

Colts are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games when playing at home against Houston.

UNDER is 9-2 Houston’s last 11 games at Indianapolis

Texans are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 divisional games.

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans: -11.5, Total 54.5 | Matchup Report

Not much to see here other than an OVER angle (17-4) in Tennessee’s last 21 games played on a Sunday.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: -3, Total 46 | Matchup Report

The Vikings usually win SU as favorites and are 6-2 ATS in eight recent divisional games.

Bears are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 road games

Bears are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 divisional games

Vikings are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 divisional games.

Vikings are 19-6 SU in their last 25 games as favorites.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: +5.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

OVER trends anyone?

OVER is 7-1 Tampa Bay’s last 8 games against Atlanta.

OVER is 23-8 Tampa Bay’s last 31 games on the road.

OVER is 9-2 Tampa Bay’s last 11 divisional games

Seattle Seahawks at Washington: +6, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

UNDER trends anyone?

UNDER is 10-3 Washington’s last 13 games vs NFC West division.

UNDER is 12-2 Seattle’s last 14 games vs NFC East division.

Washington is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 as the underdog.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens: -13, Total 46 | Matchup Report

The Jaguars have covered 5 straight vs the Ravens but have lost 6 of 7 SU here over the years. Jags have been double-digit road dogs twice this season and covered both times at Minnesota and Green Bay.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: -2.5, Total 41.5 | Matchup Report

The Patriots remain a tough out as an underdog. The Dolphins usually cover at home to the Pats (5-2 ATS streak).

Dolphins 8-1 ATS in their last 9 Sunday home games.

Patriots are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games at Miami.

Patriots are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games as underdogs.

Dolphins 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games as chalk.

Dolphins are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 divisional games.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys: +2.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report

The Cowboys have covered 5 straight as home underdogs dating back to 2017, winning four games outright.

Cowboys are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games and 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against conference foes.

New York Jets at LA Rams: -17 Total 44 | Matchup Report

If this line stays above -14, it’s the biggest Rams spread since 2001 when they were -20 at home to Carolina. For the Jets, this will be the sixth time since 1980 they catch 17 points or more (fourth time in past two seasons.)

UNDER is 15-3 LA Rams’ last 18 games as favorites.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals: -6.5, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report

All trends are off with the Eagles rolling a rookie QB. Historically, they do not win here (2-8 SU, 3-7 ATS past 10 games at Arizona).

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints: +3.5 Total 51.5 | Matchup Report

New Orleans is a home dog for the first time this season and just the 8th time since 2012. And they make teams pay, with a 6-1 ATS streak in those games, winning five outright for moneyline bettors.

The Chiefs are 21-1 SU in their past 22 games, but failed to cover the past five. Orleans are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games when playing as the underdog.

Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants: +3.5 Total 45 | Matchup Report

Cleveland tries to rebound from epic MNF loss against a Giants team that is 7-1 ATS in its past 8 tries as underdogs.

Browns 2-9 ATS in their last 11 Sunday road games

Giants are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 home games

Giants are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as the underdog.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: +13, Total 40.5 | Matchup Report

So we are back to this again, the Steelers as double-digit road favorites and their money-losing ways over many decades. They covered at Jacksonville a few weeks ago in this position to bring their record to 2-13 ATS since 1980! Interestingly, the past 8 times all played UNDER the total as well. This currently sits as the second biggest home dog number ever for Cincinnati, as they were +15 against Dallas Oct. 30, 1994 and almost won as Jeff Blake threw two TDs to a guy named Darnay Scott in a 23-20 loss.

Steelers 12-3-2 ATS in their last 17 games at Cincinnati.

Steelers are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games against Cincinnati.

UNDER is 16-4 Pittsburgh’s last 20 road games.

Bengals are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 home games

Steelers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Monday when playing on the road

