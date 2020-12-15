The Steelers are double digit road favorites again (fade them) and the Patriots are underdogs again (back them) as Week 15 NFL betting trends come flying out of the awesome pro football database.
The LA Rams see their biggest spread since 2001 (no surprise, the Jets are in town) and the Bengals see the second-biggest home dog number in their history as well. New Orleans is a rare home dog, a situation that has seen bettors profit nicely over the years.
Lines are early numbers from Tuesday morning courtesy of BetRivers and SugarHouse, watch our live NFL odds page during the week for line moves.