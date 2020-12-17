Week 15 NFL Picks

We’re here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week, and we’re still hanging in above .500 approaching home stretch. Here are 16 fresh takes for Week 15, with odds as of Wednesday night courtesy of BetRivers and SugarHouse sportsbooks.

2020 RECORD: 104-95-5

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-3): CHARGERS

Nobody knows what the hell to expect right now with these two unreliable teams, but the Chargers are more talented than Las Vegas despite the gap in their records and the wheels appear to be falling off for the Raiders. Their only win Week 10 came on that ridiculous tank-job Hail Mary against the New York Jets. The most likely scenario is Raiders by a field goal but I’ll take the points.

BUFFALO BILLS (-6) AT DENVER BRONCOS: BILLS

The Bills have won three consecutive games by double-digit margins and I’m not convinced Drew Lock’s strong Week 14 performance wasn’t an aberration. I trust the Bills enough to risk less than a converted touchdown.

CAROLINA PANTHERS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (-8): PACKERS

The Packers have won an NFC-high six games by 14-plus points this season and Carolina is unlikely to get Christian McCaffrey back in time to exploit Green Bay’s vulnerable run defense. The Panthers might also be resigned after the Broncos essentially ended their season in Week 14.

CHICAGO BEARS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3): BEARS

The Vikings’ “run” earlier in the second half of the season was overhyped and Mitchell Trubisky is suddenly playing well. It might be too little, too late to earn a 2021 starting job but it could be enough to win a close game in Minnesota. I’ll put that field goal in my back pocket.

DETROIT LIONS AT TENNESSEE TITANS (-10.5): TITANS

This number will likely move one way or the other based on Matthew Stafford’s final status, but it doesn’t look as though the veteran quarterback will suit up. Throw in Kenny Golladay’s injury and the fact the Lions might be dejected after that tough Green Bay loss and a Titans blowout could be in the cards as Derrick Henry keeps rolling against a terrible defense.

HOUSTON TEXANS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-7): COLTS

I thought long and hard about the Texans here since they nearly beat the Colts two weeks ago, but since then they’ve lost two more defensive starters to season-ending injuries and this time they’re on the road. Colts by 10.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (-13): JAGUARS

I like James Robinson against a very beatable run defense, I don’t like the Ravens on short rest after an exhausting Monday Night Football victory and I’ve got a potential backdoor cover on my side from a bad but feisty Jags team that could get a jolt from Gardner Minshew II in his first start since October.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (-2): PATRIOTS

Bill Belichick has won 10 consecutive games against rookie quarterbacks by an average margin of 34-12. In his last three games against first-round rookie signal-callers, the Pats have outscored the competition 118-17. And in this case, he’s had extra time to prepare for Tua Tagovailoa while stewing over an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Patriots win this outright.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-5.5) AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: WASHINGTON

Seattle is traveling three time zones for a 10 a.m. kickoff against one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the NFL. That’s not a good recipe. The WFT hasn’t lost by more than a field goal since Week 5 and I don’t see that happening here. This should be a pick’em.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-3) AT DALLAS COWBOYS: COWBOYS

Since the start of November, the 49ers haven’t come within eight points of anybody except the Rams. They seem to have their division rival’s number but they’re not competitive otherwise right now. The Cowboys aren’t in much better shape but they’ve at least gone toe-to-toe with teams like Minnesota and the Pittsburgh Steelers recently. Dallas should win outright.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-6.5) AT ATLANTA FALCONS: BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers are 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 against the spread with an average margin of victory of 16.5 points in non-prime-time games against teams not currently in the playoff picture. In other words, they take care of business when they’re supposed to. And in this spot, all of those stars are aligning again. This should be a blowout.

NEW YORK JETS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-17.5): RAMS

This could easily be a Jets cover with this wacky line but how could anyone pick them in their current state? The Seahawks just hammered them and there’s no reason to believe the result will be any different here.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (-6): CARDINALS

I think the Cardinals spent a week watching Jalen Hurts tape and will be much more prepared than the Saints were one week ago. That said, I don’t trust either of these teams right now.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-3) AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: CHIEFS

The Chiefs should also benefit from extra tape on Taysom Hill, who struggled in Philly and will have a taller task if Drew Brees can’t suit up here. And even if Brees plays, how far will he be from 100 percent? The Chiefs have won 10 straight road games by at least a field goal and there’s little reason to believe that streak won’t continue in a half-empty Superdome.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (-5) AT NEW YORK GIANTS: BROWNS

I think the spark is going out for the Giants, while the Browns should be fired up after an inspiring performance against the Ravens. This is a good matchup for Baker Mayfield, and Daniel Jones might not be healthy enough for a Giants team that hasn’t scored 20 points since Week 10.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-11.5) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS: STEELERS

The Bengals are toast. Smoking them will be a cathartic experience for the Steelers, who need a walk in the park against a bad defense. Pittsburgh is also vulnerable on D right now, but the Bengals have nobody left on offense. The Steelers should be laying two touchdowns minimum.