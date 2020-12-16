Week 14 wasn’t great at all, but we focus in on three matchups where the totals speak to us. Check out the Week 15 OVER UNDER picks, as we handicap the following games:

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills. See live lines and matchup reports for these games as well.

Last week’s record: 26-27-2

BUFFALO BILLS AT DENVER BRONCOS (50)

Drew Lock is coming on late this year just as he did in his rookie season, and the Buffalo offense is on absolute fire right now. Both teams have a nice amount of defensive talent, but they’ve both surrendered more than 24 points per game. Josh Allen and Co. should hit 30 while the Broncos reach the mid-20s as this one goes over the total.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (44.5)

Both defenses have really begun to kick ass of late, with Seattle surrendering just 12.3 points per game the last three weeks and Washington giving up just 14.3 points per outing in its last four games. The WFT offense rarely gets far beyond the 20 mark anyway and the Seahawks offense wasn’t itself for quite some time before unloading on the winless New York Jets in Week 14. This one might not hit the 40s.

NEW YORK JETS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (44)

The Jets have been held to 10 or fewer points in six of their last nine games and just three on two occasions in the last three weeks. Now they have to deal with the league’s third-best scoring defense on the road. Meanwhile, the Rams have scored 27 or fewer points in seven of their last eight games, and it’s easy to see them taking their foot off the pedal in the likely event of a blowout. This is another under waiting to happen.