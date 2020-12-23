Week 16 OVER UNDER Picks

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.

Here are several totals for this week that are worthy of your attention. Lines are Tuesday numbers (so watch for line moves during the week on our NFL odds page) and courtesy of BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Last week’s record: 29-27-2

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (47.5)

I wonder how much motivation the Raiders will have considering they’ve essentially been eliminated, they’re going up against the league’s top-rated scoring defense, and even if starting quarterback Derek Carr suits up he’ll be far from 100 percent.

In other words, I could see Las Vegas laying an egg here. And while Miami could run it up against a horrible Raiders defense, the Dolphins averaged just 20.2 points per game the last five weeks. They could exceed that mark by a dozen points in this one still might not go over the total.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (44.5)

The Steelers defense is a shell of its former self right now, and the Colts have scored at least 26 points in six consecutive games. There’s little reason to expect them to fall short of that mark in this one, but Pittsburgh should also be expected to put up a fight in a critical home game as it tries to avoid a four-game losing streak.

Indy pushes 30 points and the Steelers at least reach the mid-20s as this one easily sails over the total.

DENVER BRONCOS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (48.5)

The Chargers are unpredictable in general, but the Denver defense is far better than that 48-19 score against the Buffalo Bills would lead you to believe. That unit should bounce back against a familiar opponent, while Denver has also scored 20 or fewer points in five of its last six games.

Throw in that the Chargers have surrendered 30-plus points just once in their last six outings and this has the look and feel of a 23-20-type of affair.

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (47.5)

This one also seems too high. Big game, both teams could be tight. The Rams have the league’s third-best scoring defense, while Seattle has quietly surrendered just 16.0 points per game the last six weeks (and just 13.0 the last four weeks).

I don’t think the Rams offense is running up the score on the road here and I think that D should be fired up after a rough loss to the New York Jets. This will be a close game with neither team scoring more than about 20 points.