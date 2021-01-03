Week 17 TD Props: Lamar, Kyler, Sanu Picks

Why bet on obscure players or unusual props when you can turn a handsome profit betting NFL superstars to find the end zone? Great question and its why we turn our Week 17 Anytime TD prop bets attention to Lamar Jackson picks, Kyler Murray and more.

Enjoy Week 17 NFL betting and add some profit potential with these prop selections.

Lamar Jackson +105

Since this one is at +105, I recommend dropping two units. Whenever you get Lamar at plus odds, you have to take it.

Lamar is on a tear on the ground his last four games. He has found the end zone four times during that stretch, and has really found his groove running the ball. The Ravens need a win to make the playoffs. Expect a heavy dose of Lamar.

Zach Moss +210

I am going back to Zach Moss this week, after he hit for me at +185 last week. Moss is the only guy in this game I would be comfortable with taking. Moss has 38 carries for 181 yards and a TD in his last three games.

The Bills will most likely rest the majority of their starters after the first half. I am expecting Moss to get the majority of the carries, as they will want to get their rookie RB some more reps before the playoffs. Moss has been their red zone RB the last few games.

Longshot: Mohomad Sanu +300

This game is meaningless for the Lions, as their season has been done for the last few weeks. Last week was definitely forgettable for Lions fans.

Matt Stafford will most likely be making his last start as a Detroit Lion this week. Enter Sanu at +300. He has quickly become the 2nd option at WR behind Marvin Jones, and should see 70-80 percent of the offensive snaps in this game.



Kyler Murray +135

Similar to Lamar Jackson, whenever you get Kyler at plus odds, you have to jump on it. After having 10 rushing TDs in his first ten games this season, he only has one in the last six games.

It’s do or die for the Cardinals. If they lose, they are eliminated from playoff contention. Murray is going to have to take some risks in this game.

Denzel Mims +260

In a very forgettable year for Jets fans, Mims has provided some excitement for the future on offense. Mims will be a building block for the Jets heading into next season.

The Jets will be giving all their young guys as much playtime time as possible to try and evaluate what they have heading into 2021. Mims played 91% of the snaps last week. I expect a similar dose of Mims in this game.

Longshot: Mitch Trubisky +450

I am going to take a swing on Trubisky at +450. Mitch got his first rushing TD of the year last week, and his running game has become an asset for Matt Nagy and the Bears offense.

The Packers run defense is mediocre at best. Ryan Tannehill ran for a long TD last week, and Mitch will be doing everything he can to lead the Bears to the playoffs.