Week 17 NFL Betting Trends

Betting Week 17 NFL games is a balance act of handicapping motivation and determining which teams will rest starters and which coaches are trying to save their asses for next season. All the while contemplating the extent of petty grievances and divisional rivalry intrigue that make some teams play hard even when they have nothing to gain.
Week 17 sees one huge road spread as surging Baltimore lays 11.5 points at Cincinnati and one huge home spread as Indianapolis is motivated to defeat Jacksonville and they lay 14 point.
What follows are trends from our deep database mining exercise, but take them all with a 50-pound grain of salt, because other factors may trump them.
And check out the latest NFL odds as they move during this unpredictable final week of the season and check out bonus specials and hundreds of football betting options at top shops such as BetRivers and Sugarhouse sportsbooks.