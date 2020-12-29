Week 17 NFL Betting Trends

New York Jets vs New England Patriots -3.5, Total 43 | Matchup Report

This is the second-smallest spread faced by the Jets all season, and they come in on a hot streak. But if you think the Patriots ease up in Week 17, with all their winning seasons, you would think wrong. They are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games played in week 17.

Patriots 11-1 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against NY Jets

UNDER in 8 of NY Jets’ last 9 games played in week 17

UNDER in 9 of NY Jets’ last 12 games when playing as the underdog.

Pats are 1-4 SU, 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games when playing as the favorite.

UNDER in 17 of New England’s last 22 games played on a Sunday when at home.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions +7, Total 54.5 | Matchup Report

The Vikes have covered six straight vs the Lions and 9 of 12 overall. At Detroit, they are 8-3 ATS in 11 recent trips. But they have stumbled lately.

Vikings are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games

Vikings are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Sunday road games

OVER in 11 of Detroit’s last 14 games at home.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills -2, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

The Bills have covered 7 straight spreads and are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games when playing as the favorite. This line may change as Buffalo has little to gain.

Dolphins 20-7 ATS in their last 27 games.

OVER is 9-2 Miami’s last 11 games against Buffalo, including 5 in a row at Buffalo.

Dolphins 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games against an opponent in the AFC East division

OVER is 14-6 Miami’s last 20 games played in Week 17

Dolphins are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games as the underdog

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals +11.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

The resurgent Ravens have covered five straight and are now 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games on the road. But if you recall the last time Cincy was a double-digit home dog, it was a few weeks ago when they beat the Steelers 27-17.

Ravens 7-1 ATS in their last 8 divisional games

Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games

Bengals are 2-10-1 ATS in their last 13 games played in January.

Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games in Week 17.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns -7, Total 42.5 | Matchup Report

The Browns are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 divisional games and have lost 10 straight Week 17 games. The Steelers have positive trends and lopsided UNDER angles.

UNDER is 16-5 Pittsburgh’s last 21 road games.

UNDER is 9-3 past 12 meetings here.

Steelers are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games played in Week 17.

Steelers are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games when playing as the underdog.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants +2.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

The Cowboys have won 7 straight vs the Giants, going 6-1 ATS in the process. The Giants usually lose as underdogs.

Cowboys 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games as the favorite

Giants 3-18 SU in their last 21 games as the underdog

Cowboys 14-6 ATS in their last 20 divisional games.

Cowboys 5-18 ATS in their last 23 games played in January.

Giants 5-17-1 ATS in their last 23 games at home.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

The OVER has been a reliable wager when these teams meet (8-1 past nine meetings).

Falcons 7-2 ATS in their last 9 Sunday road games.

OVER is 15-6 Tampa Bay’s last 21 divisional games.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears +5.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

The Packers have played six straight January OVERs, if you believe in such calendar-specific things. And if it seems like the Bears always lose in Week 17, that’s because they do (9-22 past 31 seasons).

Packers are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games against Chicago and 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games at Chicago.

UNDER is 14-4 Chicago’s last 18 home games

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans +7.5, Total 56.5 | Matchup Report

Houston doesn’t care, Tennessee must win. That doesn’t always make a safe bet and OVER trends are a lot more prevalent here that spread angles.

OVER is 10-1 Tennessee’s last 11 Sunday road games.

OVER is 19-4 Tennessee’s last 23 Sunday games

OVER is 8-1 Tennessee’s last 9 games at Houston.

Houston is 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games at home to Titans.

Texans 1-10 SU, 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs +3.5, Total 44 | Matchup Report

The Chiefs are home underdogs??? Calm down, KC won’t play any of its starters as they host the Chargers in a meaningless game.

Chargers are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games vs KC

Chiefs 0-6-1 ATS past seven games

Chiefs 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games played in week 17.

Chiefs 11-2-1 ATS in their last 14 games when playing as the underdog.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers +6.5, Total 48 | Matchup Report

Put the Saints in the road on Sunday and you have a betting lock – they are 28-6 ATS the past 34 games in this situation. But Carolina has been very tough as an underdog.

Saints 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games

OVER in 11 of New Orleans’ last 13 games against Carolina.

Saints 18-6 ATS in their last 24 games on the road.

Panthers 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games at home

Panthers 6-0-1 ATS in their last 7 games played in January.

Panthers 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games when playing as the underdog.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts -14, Total 50 | Matchup Report

The Colts haven’t been favored at home by two TDs since Dec. 14, 2008 in that famous Peyton Manning vs Dan Orlovsky battle. They didn’t cover in that game and they are 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 games against Jacksonville overall.

Arizona Cardinals vs LA Rams -1, Total 39.5 | Matchup Report

When the Rams are favored, bet UNDER – that theory has won 18 of 22 times but the total is tiny in Week 17.

Cardinals 0-7 SU, 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against LA Rams.

Cardinals 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games played in week 17.

UNDER is 18-4 LA Rams’ last 22 games as the favorite

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers +5.5, Total 46 | Matchup Report

Seattle historically covers against the Niners, but has failed to cover the past five road games.

Seahawks 15-4 ATS in their last 19 games against San Francisco

Seahawks failed to cover five straight on road

UNDER is 8-3 Seattle’s last 11 games as the favorite.

49ers are 11-3-1 ATS in their last 15 games played in January.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos +2.5 Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

The Raiders are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against Denver but have lost 9 straight Week 17 games overall. Do they have any fight left in them after their crushing Week 16 loss?

UNDER is 17-5 Denver’s last 22 divisional games

UNDER is 10-1 Denver’s last 11 games against Las Vegas.

UNDER is 14-3 Denver’s last 17 divisional games

OVER is 12-3 of Las Vegas’ last 15 games.

Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles +1.5, Total 43 | Matchup Report

Washington has all the motivation but the Eagles would love to play spoiler at the end of a spoiled season. Is the UNDER a safer bet?

UNDER is 9-2 Philadelphia’s last 11 games played in January.

UNDER is 11-3 Philadelphia’s last 14 games at home.

Washington is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

More Week 17 NFL betting trends coming soon