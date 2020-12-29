Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) and Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) in action during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

December 29, 2020 - Brad Gagnon

The last chance in the 2020 regular season to earn some profits from NFL totals betting is here. And we focus on three NFC battles for our top three Week 17 OVER UNDER picks.

Here are several totals for this week that are worthy of your attention and worthy of some investment.

DALLAS COWBOYS AT NEW YORK GIANTS (45) | Matchup Report 

The Dallas offense has found an unexpected groove late in the year, and we can’t discount the notion that Andy Dalton and Ezekiel Elliott could keep rolling with that trio of talented receivers.

With the Giants defense also coming back to earth of late, the Cowboys could be in for a fourth consecutive 30-plus-point game. And while the Giants offense has struggled mightily, Dallas has surrendered 30.0 points per game so 45 doesn’t seem like a tough number to hit.

This number was 45 early in the week at Sugarhouse sportsbook for Giants bettors in New Jersey.

ATLANTA FALCONS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (50.5) | Matchup Report 

Considering that the Bucs are pretty much locked into their current spot, this total is pushing it. Tampa Bay might not go all out against an Atlanta defense that has generally performed surprisingly well during the second half of the season, and the Falcons have now scored 17 or fewer points in three of their last four games.

They look shot on that side of the ball, which is why this feels like a 27-17-type affair. At best.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (48) | Matchup Report

I think the Saints will realize they’re unlikely to land that first-round bye and opt to take a measured approach in this game. The Panthers also play low-scoring games more often than not, and a talented New Orleans defense might want to make a statement before the playoffs after struggling a bit against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

This one might not hit the 40s.

Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com

