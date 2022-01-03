Week 18 Trends – Cowboys January Disaster

For the first time ever, we have Week 18 NFL betting trends – of course this because we have never had a Week 18 before.

Divisional clashes with playoff and seeding implications dot the NFL landscape and point spreads range wildly because of injuries, Covid and playoff motivation (or lack thereof).

So do the Chiefs extend their win streak over Denver to 13 games? And does the Dallas spread disaster in the month of January continue as they visit Philly. What about San Francisco’s terrific ATS run in the month of January over the years?

