Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 Trends – Cowboys January Disaster

January 03, 2022 - Trend Dummy

For the first time ever, we have Week 18 NFL betting trends – of course this because we have never had a Week 18 before.

Divisional clashes with playoff and seeding implications dot the NFL landscape and point spreads range wildly because of injuries, Covid and playoff motivation (or lack thereof).

So do the Chiefs extend their win streak over Denver to 13 games? And does the Dallas spread disaster in the month of January continue as they visit Philly. What about San Francisco’s terrific ATS run in the month of January over the years?

Odds are Monday lines from FanDuel, they WILL move during the week so check out the site and pocket some bonus offers before the playoffs kick off.

Saturday Betting Trends

Kansas City @ Denver +10.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

Broncos lost 12 straight, 2-10 ATS vs Kansas City.

Chiefs are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games on the road.

Chiefs have covered 7 straight at Denver

UNDER is 9-2 Kansas City’s last 11 games played on a Saturday.

Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the favourite

Broncos are 8-19 ATS in their last 27 divisional games

Broncos lost 5 straight Saturday games, 0-5 ATS

Dallas @ Philadelphia +3, Total 41.5 | Matchup Report

UNDER is 11-2 Philadelphia’s last 13 games played in January.

UNDER is 9-3 past 12 meetings in Philly

Eagles are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games when playing as the underdog.

Cowboys are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games played in January.

Cowboys are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the NFC.

Cowboys played 6 straight divisional road UNDERs

Cowboys are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games

Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on the road

Cowboys 14-6 ATS in their last 20 divisional games

Cowboys failed to cover 7 straight games in January, 4-17 ATS in their last 21 in Jan

Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games played in January.

Eagles 9-1 SU past 10 divisional home games (just 5-4-1 ATS)

Sunday Betting Trends

Cincinnati @ Cleveland

LA Chargers @ Las Vegas +3, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report

Chargers are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games when playing on the road against Las Vegas

Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the AFC West division.

Chargers are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games played in January.

Raiders are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games played on a Sunday when playing at home

San Francisco @ LA Rams -5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

49ers are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in January.

UNDER is 12-3 LA Rams’ last 15 games at home.

49ers have won 5 straight and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against LA Rams

Rams are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in January.

Week 18 NFL betting trends

