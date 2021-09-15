Week 2 Over Under Picks

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.

Here are a handful of totals for Sunday and Monday at Draft Kings Sportsbook that are worthy of your attention.

Last week’s record: 2-3 | Bet Week 2 OUs at Draft Kings now

BUFFALO BILLS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (47.5)

The Bills are off to a rusty start, and now they’re on the road to face Brian Flores’ awesome Miami defense. That unit shut down the New England Patriots on the road in Week 1. I don’t know if either team hits the 20-point mark here.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (45)

The Carolina defense is also quite underrated, and the weakness of their Week 1 opponent might be masking that with this total. The Saints defense just shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and has a tremendous track record. That number is way too high.

TENNESSEE TITANS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (54.5)

The Titans defense got smashed at home in Week 1 and the offense wasn’t great either. I expect that veteran offensive unit to recover against the beatable Seahawks in Week 2, but I also expect the red-hot Russell Wilson to light up Tennessee’s D in Seattle’s home opener in front of a raucous crowd. This one could hit the 60s.

DETROIT LIONS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (48)

The Lions have some fight in them, and both of these defenses are extremely vulnerable. There’s no reason to believe the offensively stacked Packers won’t bounce back in a fairly big way after scoring just three points in Week 1. This sails over that total into the 50s.

ATLANTA FALCONS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (52)

The Falcons are just so bleh offensively in particular right now, and the jacked Tampa D should be inspired to shut them down on extra rest after struggling in their home opener. Tampa Bay should build an early lead and cruise. This feels like a 30-10-type game.

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (48.5)

Both of these teams are so damn talented defensively, and the veteran Colts should be fired up to rebound after an ugly performance to start the season. At home, that D should be able to keep Matthew Stafford and Co. in check. I’m expecting 40ish points in this one.

Watch for line moves on these totals (from Wednesday at Draft Kings sportsbook) by visiting the site or seeing our updated NFL odds page.

Archived Week 2 OVER UNDER picks article from Sept. 18, 2020

Last week’s record: 3-1

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (47.5)

In every respect, Tom Brady has been getting too much of the benefit of the doubt this week. The numbers indicate he’s been toast for about 11 months and neither of his top two receivers is 100 percent as a new-look offense adjusts on the fly. Carolina’s defense might present less of a challenge than they faced from the New Orleans Saints, but don’t look for Tampa to push into the 30s Sunday.

The Panthers also may have warped the public’s view of their offensive prowess in Week 1. Yes, they scored 34 against a mediocre Las Vegas Raiders defense, but Tampa Bay’s underrated defense is familiar with Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey. A unit that actually contained Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara last week held McCaffrey to just 68 yards on 38 carries in two meetings last year. This one might only barely reach the 40s.