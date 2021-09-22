Week 3 NFL Betting Trends: More OVERs?

Not every week sees a pile of perfect streaks and trends but Week 3 NFL betting trends sees plenty of them. Now we just have to decide whether to bet the trend or fade the trend.

Is the Falcons-Giants game guaranteed to go OVER based on perfect Week 3 trends for both teams? The Chiefs almost always cover in Week 3 and the Chargers almost never cover in Week 3? Does that continue as the AFC West rivals clash?

Thursday Night Football Betting Trends

Carolina @ Houston +7.5, Total 43.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

This is the biggest road favorite number for Carolina since Dec. 27, 2015 when they were -7 at Atlanta and lost. Carolina has only been favored by a TD or more on the road four times in their history! All four games played UNDER.

Panthers 7-0 ATS past 7 road games

Carolina has played 5 straight games UNDER

Panthers 2-9-1 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

Texans 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Texans 3-12 SU in their last 15 games played in Week 3.

Texans 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

Texans 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the underdog

The last 6 times Houston was a home dog of TD or more, they gave up at least 33 points.

Indianapolis @ Tennessee -5, Total 48 | Matchup Report

Colts 20-5 SU past 25 vs Titans, 14-5 ATS in their last 19.

Titans 2-10 SU in their last 12 games at home to Indianapolis, 2-7 ATS past 9

Colts are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games as the underdog, including 9 straight SU

Colts 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games played in week 3.

Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games.

LA Chargers @ Kansas City -6.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

Chiefs are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 3.

Chargers are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games against Kansas City

Chargers are 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 3

Chiefs are 1-11-1 ATS in their last 13 games

Chiefs are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games at home

Washington @ Buffalo -7.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report

Washington 1-13-1 ATS in their last 15 games against an opponent in the AFC East division

Washington 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games against Buffalo.

Washington 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games played in September.

Washington 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the underdog

Bills are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games.

Bills are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in week 3.

Bills are 21-3 SU in their last 24 games when playing as the favorite

Chicago @ Cleveland -7, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report

Browns are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 games vs NFC North division.

Bears are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games vs AFC North division

Browns are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games when playing as the favorite.

Atlanta @ New York Giants -3, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Do you believe the Week 3 trends where both teams are OVER machines (8-0 and 7-0) or the UNDER trends of the head-to-head matchup and the Giants recent streak?

UNDER is 11-1 in NY Giants’ last 12 games against Atlanta.

UNDER is 10-2 NY Giants’ last 12 games played on a Sunday

Falcons are 1-10 SU, 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in September

Falcons 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at NY Giants.

Falcons are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the NFC

Falcons have played 8 straight Week 3 OVERs

Giants have played 7 straight Week 3 OVERs

Giants are 6-18-1 ATS in their last 25 games at home.

Giants are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the NFC.

Archived Week 3 betting trends article from Sept. 27, 2020

OVERs continued to hit in Week 2, with 11 of 16 games going OVER, so beware the oddsmaker reaction of opening totals a little bit higher for Week 3. Home teams were 11-5 SU, including the Monday Night upset by the Raiders over the Saints. Overall, underdogs went 9-7 ATS.

Looking ahead to Week 3 NFL betting trends with opening odds courtesy of FanDuel and Draft Kings.

Thursday Night Football Betting Trends

Miami +2.5 @ Jacksonville Total 47.5

Jacksonville is a bad team, but they are 2-0 ATS. The fact they only get 2.5 points at home against a bad Miami team should give pause to Jaguars bettors.

Jacksonville is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in September.

UNDER is 6-1 past 7 meetings

Miami is 3-19 SU past 22 road games

Miami is 8-3 ATS past 11 games vs conference foes.

Miami lost 7 straight Sept games, 1-6 ATS

UNDER is 9-2 Miami’s last 11 Thursday night games.

Miami is 10-4 ATS past 14 games as the underdog.

Miami is 0-5 ATS streak in Thursday night road games.

Jags 2-6 ATS past 8 as favorites