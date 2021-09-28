New Orleans never seems to lose in October and the Jaguars never seem to win, period. And the 0-3 Giants almost always cover on the road.

Check out more Week 4 NFL betting trends in 2021.

Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville @ Cincinnati -7.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report

First time since 2017 Cincy is a home fave of 7 or more points.

Jaguars have lost 18 straight games

Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at home

Bengals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played in week 4.

Bengals have played OVER the past 6 games as favorites

Detroit @ Chicago -3, Total 42.5 | Matchup Report

Lions are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in week 4.

Lions 1-12 SU in their last 13 divisional games

UNDER is 15-5 Chicago’s last 20 home games.

Bears are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 divisional games

Bears are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite.

Carolina @ Dallas -4.5, Total 50 | Matchup Report

Later

NY Giants @ New Orleans -7.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report

Giants are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games played in October.

Saints are 22-2 SU in past 24 October games, including 15 in a row (21-4 ATS past 25)

UNDER is 9-1 NY Giants’ last 10 games.

Giants are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games against New Orleans

Giants are 19-5 ATS in their last 24 games on the road.

Giants are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 conference games

Saints are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 games.

UNDER is 9-2 New Orleans’ last 11 conference games

Saints are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games played in week 4.

Cleveland @ Minnesota +2, Total 52.5 | Matchup Report

Vikings are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games played in October.

Browns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

Browns are 6-16 ATS in their last 22 games played in October.

Browns are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games played in week 4.

Browns are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite

OVER is 8-2 Minnesota’s last 10 games at home.

Vikings are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in October.

Vikings are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games when playing as the underdog

More Week 4 NFL betting trends soon…

Archived Week 4 NFL Betting Trends article from Sept. 29, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers ride an ATS death streak into their Week 4 home game against the deathly Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants bring a super-profitable road trend to their super-terrible season.

Throw in Week 4 NFL betting trends in the Pittsburgh-Tennessee matchup (OVER streaks galore), a blistering ATS streak by the Saints in October (20-2 ATS) and you have some serious handicapping data to digest this week.

Let’s get started with the Thursday Night Football trends between the Broncos and Jets. Get all the latest NFL odds and our new matchup reports on every game this week.

Denver -3 at NY Jets Total 40

Bettors who prefer trends that cut both ways will consider fading the Broncos here. Denver is 0-3 their past three times a road favorites, while the Jets were home dogs of 1-3.5 points three times and won outright each time. If you can stomach trusting the Jets as small home dogs, here is a great way to start the week.

Denver is 6-21 SU in their last 27 games on the road

OVER is 6-1 Denver’s last 7 visits to NY Jets.

UNDER is 17-5 Denver’s last 22 conference games

Denver is 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games played on a Thursday.