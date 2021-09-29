Week 4 NFL Picks- Brady back to Pats

Week 4 NFL picks continue after a strong showing with our first three weeks, here are the next 15 kicks at the can, with odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out live odds and matchup reports on every game as well.

2021 RECORD: 23-25

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT CINCINNATI BENGALS (-7.5): JAGUARS

The Jags have lost seven consecutive games by double-digit margins but the Bengals aren’t trustworthy yet either and that’s a lot of points for a rebuilding team that could suffer a letdown coming off a huge win over a mighty division rival. The backdoor could also be in play. Bengals win a closer-than-expected Thursday Nighter.

WASHINGTON (-1) AT ATLANTA FALCONS: WASHINGTON

The stacked Washington defense is much more likely to finally put it together than any unit associated with the dud Falcons. Atlanta is one of the worst teams in the league and should not be in pick’em range against a mentally tough WFT squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS AT BUFFALO BILLS (-16): BILLS

This is a scary number but the Texans are a mess and the Bills are putting it back together after a slow start. Buffalo’s last five regular-season victories have come by 22 or more points. They’re good at winning in convincing fashion.

DETROIT LIONS AT CHICAGO BEARS (-3): BEARS

The Bears were a train wreck last week but remain a lot better overall than Detroit. I’m sure they’ll have made some adjustments here, but I do think a push remains the most likely outcome. I’ll lay the points but wouldn’t bet here. See also Deeg’s preview and pick of this game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS AT DALLAS COWBOYS (-4): PANTHERS

The Carolina defense looks legit. They’ve invested heavily in that unit and they’ve delivered. I’m not as convinced the Dallas defense is for real because there’s been almost no investment there. On short rest, I’m not picking the Cowboys to cover more than a field goal against a 3-0 opponent.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (-2): DOLPHINS

It’s really hard to back the Colts on the road against a defensively-stout, healthier and well-coached opponent. They’re too banged up on offense right now. Why isn’t Miami laying at least a full field goal?

CLEVELAND BROWNS (-2) AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS: BROWNS

The Vikings are playing well but have never been mistaken for consistent, and Myles Garrett and Co. shouldn’t have too much trouble picking on a weak offensive line. Kirk Cousins is due for a dud, so it’s surprising the much more talented team is laying less than a field goal here as well.

NEW YORK GIANTS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-7.5): GIANTS

I’m not dropping a touchdown plus a hook with the inconsistent and unreliable Saints and their erratic quarterback, especially with left tackle Terron Armstead out for New Orleans. The Giants are due to at least cover a spread. They should put up a fight here.

TENNESSEE TITANS (-7) AT NEW YORK JETS: JETS

I’m likely going to regret this one, and I wouldn’t recommend dropping big bucks on the messy Jets right now. That said, they’re at home and the Titans haven’t been themselves either. Tennessee might also be without its top two wide receivers, so I’m rolling the dice.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-7) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CHIEFS

The Chiefs are now 2-12 against the spread in their last 14 games, but I can’t see Patrick Mahomes and Co. cutting this close. They’ll win big for Andy Reid in his former home, especially with the Eagles in rough shape coming off a Monday night loss.

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-4): CARDINALS

The Rams have won eight straight matchups with Arizona, all by at least seven points. It’s time for that to change. Arizona has absolutely performed on a similar level as L.A. this season and should stick around here as the Rams try to avoid a letdown after beating the defending champs.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-3): SEAHAWKS

Russell Wilson has never lost three consecutive games in his career and the Seahawks haven’t lost in regulation in San Francisco since 2013. Not sure why they’re getting a full field goal, especially considering that the banged-up Niners are coming off a tough prime-time loss at home.

BALTIMORE RAVENS AT DENVER BRONCOS (-1): BRONCOS

I don't trust Teddy Bridgewater enough to bet on the banged-up Broncos, especially with Lamar Jackson on the other side. But Baltimore hasn't played well outside of the Kansas City game and Denver's the better all-around team right now. If I have to take someone, it's the Broncos.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (-6.5): PACKERS

The Packers are putting it together while the Steelers look resigned. No way I’m taking Pittsburgh at Lambeau right now with less than a touchdown in my back pocket.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-7) AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: PATRIOTS

The Patriots aren't in great shape but it's hard to imagine them not putting up a huge fight against Tom Brady and Co. in this spot. Bill Belichick has never lost three consecutive home games as New England's head coach. That might finally happen here, but I doubt it'll be a blowout.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3): CHARGERS

A push is by far the most likely result in this divisional matchup between two relatively similar teams, talent-wise. But the Chargers have the higher ceiling and they’re at home. I’ll lay the points but this could go either way, or no way at all.

Archived Week 4 NFL picks article from Oct. 2, 2020

2020 RECORD: 30-17-1

DENVER BRONCOS (-1) AT NEW YORK JETS: JETS

Hate myself for doing this, but the Broncos are even more banged up than the Jets and it’s possible Gang Green will be fired up on behalf of head coach Adam Gase, who looks to be on the hot seat. I need a shower. Jets by a field goal against a depleted team traveling on short rest.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (-3) AT CAROLINA PANTHERS: CARDINALS

Cards quarterback Kyler Murray is likely to bounce back from a rough outing because the rebuilding Carolina defense is a mess. Teddy Bridgewater might not have the arm to take advantage of Arizona’s shortcomings in the defensive backfield, especially without superstar back Christian McCaffrey. Arizona wins by a double-digit margin.