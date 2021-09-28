Week 4 OVER UNDER picks, best bets

Week 4 OVER UNDER picks arm bettors with information on betting NFL totals, instead of focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy. There are plenty of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders and we have identified four early games (odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and Draft Kings Sportsbook) that are worthy of your attention.

Here are several totals for this week that are worthy of your attention.

2021 RECORD: 7-9

TENNESSEE TITANS AT NEW YORK JETS (45.5)

I know this might not be worth much considering how much I struggled with my over/under predictions last week, but I’m shocked at this number. Jets games have averaged just 30 total points this season, and Gang Green has scored just six points total the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense is good, not great, and might need 35 points to get this close to that total. No-brainer under.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM AT ATLANTA FALCONS (47.5)

Washington’s stacked defense is due to finally put together a strong performance after a tough start to the season. Fortunately, they play an Atlanta team that has averaged just 16 points per game this season. Washington’s offense could have some success against a bad D, but they’re still somewhat shorthanded and on the road. This number is too high.

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (54.5)

I’m also leaning under here. The Cards have scored 30-plus points in three straight games but they haven’t faced a team that is close to as strong as Los Angeles, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams gave up just 24 to the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. I doubt Arizona gets far beyond the 20 mark here, while Arizona’s defense is good enough to avoid a one-sided result.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (51.5)

Gotta toss an over in here, although this isn’t my top pick of the week. That total is a bit scary, but both Seattle and San Francisco surrendered 30 points last week and both should be fired up and aggressive following tough losses. This feels like a 30-27-type affair.

Good luck with your Week 4 NFL OVER UNDER picks, whichever way you lean.

Archived NFL Week 4 OVER UNDER picks article from Sept. 29, 2020

Last week’s record: 5-5

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (52)

This seems awfully high considering that no Cardinals game has contained 50 points yet this season and the last two Panthers games have averaged just 43. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray struggled in Week 3, while star running back Christian McCaffrey remains out for a Carolina offense that has scored just 38 points the last two weeks.

Throw in that the Cards defense continues to perform well and this has the look of a mid-40s game, which would stay comfortably UNDER the opening number of 52.