Seattle always wins on Thursday and usually covers as underdogs – so are the LA Rams really a great bet that everyone seems to think?

In the NFC North, the Lions never beat the Vikings, but Minnesota never covers as favorites. Check out the results of Trend Dummy’s deep database diving as we hit the first bye-week-related trend analysis as four teams are playing before a bye.

Week 5 NFL Betting Trends

Thursday Night Football

LA Rams @ Seattle +2.5, Total 54.5 | Matchup Report

Seahawks won 9 straight Thursdays, 10-1 SU in their last 11 (8-1-2 ATS)

Seahawks are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games played in October.

UNDER is 10-2 LA Rams’ last 12 games played in October.

LA Rams are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games when playing on the road against Seattle.

Rams played 6 straight OVERs

Rams are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games at Seattle

Seahawks are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games when playing as the underdog

New York Jets @ Atlanta -3, Total 46 | Matchup Report

Jets are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games on the road.

Falcons are 4-15 ATS in their last 19 games played in October.

Falcons are 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games as the favorite.

UNDER is 11-3 past 14 Falcons game before a bye week

New England @ Houston +9, Total 39.5 | Matchup Report

Patriots are 14-2 ATS in their last 16 games played in Week 5

UNDER is 10-2 New England’s last 12 games.

Patriots are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games played in October.

Detroit @ Minnesota -7.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report

Vikings are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games

Vikings failed to cover past 6 times as faves

Vikings are 19-4 SU in their last 23 games at home against Detroit.

Vikings are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games played in week 5.

Lions are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games

Lions are 0-7 SU, 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against Minnesota

Lions are 1-13 SU in their last 14 divisional games

New Orleans @ Washington +1, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

Saints are 11-2 SU past 13 seasons before a bye week

UNDER is 11-1 Washington’s last 12 games played in Week 5.

OVER is 10-1 Washington’s last 11 games against New Orleans.

Saints are 15-1 SU in their last 16 games played in October (17-4 ATS past 21)

Past 6 meetings all played OVER

Saints are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games on the road.

Past 7 meetings here all played OVER

Archived Week 5 NFL betting trends article from Oct. 7, 2020

Feeling OVERwhelmed with all the OVERs happening? You might want to get used it – and turn a profit from it – for Thursday Night here in Week 5 as Tampa Bay has a ton of trends leaning that way.

The 39-23-1 run for OVERs through the first four weeks of the season is just one storyline for bettors. And Week 5 sees the introduction of pre- and post-bye-week handicapping research, which sees New Orleans as a team to consider strongly this week.

Week 5 sees some bad teams as big favorites (1-3 Dallas is -10 vs the Giants, 0-4 Houston is -6.5 vs Jacksonville and 2-2 Arizona is -7.5 at the Jets) and at least one good team that is an underdog (3-1 Cleveland is +2.5 at home to the Colts).

So whether you like the 17-1 ATS trend for the Saints or the 14-0 SU Baltimore run that turns into a 3-11 ATS run, we've got something for every trend lover in Week 5.