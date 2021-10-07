We’re back with our Week 5 NFL picks, guiding you with our analysis and selections against the spread every week. After a strong showing with our first four weeks, here are the next 16 kicks at the can, with odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.

2021 RECORD: 35-29

LA RAMS (-2.5) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: SEAHAWKS

I don’t care if the Rams have had Seattle’s number of late. The Seahawks aren’t likely to fall to 2-3 with the league’s highest-rated passer, especially with a second consecutive home loss in front of a cacophonous post-COVID crowd in the Pacific Northwest, and especially with the Rams operating on the road on short rest after an ugly showing against the Arizona Cardinals.

NY JETS AT ATLANTA FALCONS (-3): FALCONS

By no means do I trust the Falcons, but let’s not pretend the Jets are good based on one shocking home victory over a depleted opponent. In London, they’ll likely return to being the team that was outscored 51-6 in the previous two weeks.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (-3.5): PANTHERS

The hook scares me here but the Panthers have a shot at getting Christian McCaffrey back and the Eagles have just looked so ragged during an 0-3 stretch both straight-up and against the spread. They should be getting at least a handful of points from a strong all-around opponent on the road.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS: BENGALS

The Bengals haven’t lost by more than three points this season. I think they can hang with the depleted Packers at home. It’s as simple as that.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-8.5) AT HOUSTON TEXANS: PATRIOTS

Bill Belichick eats rookie quarterbacks for breakfast, and he’ll be fired up to crush the joke that is the Houston Texans with Davis Mills at quarterback. After Houston fell 40-0 last week, this should be a double-digit spread. The Patriots won’t mess around following that loss to Tom Brady and Co.

TENNESSEE TITANS (-4) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: TITANS

The Titans also won’t want to screw around against a bad AFC South team after a disappointing Week 4 loss. They won’t leave anything to chance against a Jaguars squad that had lost seven consecutive games by double-digit margins before losing by a field goal to the Bengals in Week 4. The Urban Meyer mess won’t likely help Jacksonville either. Here comes their 20th straight loss. Don’t expect it to be close.

DENVER BRONCOS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-1): STEELERS

The Broncos will likely have to use the unreliable Drew Lock against a desperate, experienced and defensively opportunistic Steelers squad on the road. Their defense has been good but it’s quite banged up right now. This just isn’t a good spot, and it’s weird Steelers backers are only giving up a point.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-2) AT WASHINGTON: WASHINGTON

It’s also weird Washington backers are getting two points at home from a Saints squad that has been comically inconsistent. This is a horrible matchup with the New Orleans offense, which features a famously mistake-prone quarterback and a gap at left tackle thanks to Terron Armstead’s injury. Have fun, Chase Young and Co.

DETROIT LIONS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-8.5): VIKINGS

The Lions were already a mess before getting smashed by some key injuries. And yes, they’ve had some fight in them under new head coach Dan Campbell this year, but their spirited efforts have come at home. On the road, this should be a blowout.

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-10): DOLPHINS

The Bucs secondary is in brutal shape. The Dolphins might not have the passing game to take full advantage of that, but Brian Flores is a great coach and his team is desperate. They’ll find a way to put up a fight against an opponent that might overlook them after last week’s high-profile meeting with the Patriots.

CLEVELAND BROWNS AT LA CHARGERS (-2.5): BROWNS

I have no feel for this game and wouldn’t bet it, but I do still believe the Browns are the better team — even if they’re not exactly playing that way. Baker Mayfield has a bounce-back in him, and this could feel like a bit of a home game anyway for Cleveland.

CHICAGO BEARS AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-5): BEARS

Whaaaaaat? Whyyyyy? Who believes the Raiders are several points better than the Bears? Chicago’s defense is the best unit in this game by a wide margin, and Justin Fields should be able to pick apart a depleted secondary. The Raiders fall outright on short rest.

NY GIANTS AT DALLAS COWBOYS (-7): GIANTS

I don’t bother with these NFC East guessing games, and based on this line, oddsmakers feel the same way. The most likely outcome is indeed Dallas by a touchdown, but I’ll roll the dice on an anti-trend play because the Cowboys are due for a dud and the Giants know them well.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (-5.5): 49ERS

The 49ers are banged up, but they really need this game and the Cardinals are also due to hit a speed bump. Arizona might still win this, but 5.5 points is far too much.

BUFFALO BILLS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-2.5): CHIEFS

You’re telling me I only have to lay 2.5 points with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in prime time at Arrowhead in what likely feels like a must-win situation? I believe in the Bills, but I believe even more in Mahomes and Reid under those circumstances.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6.5): RAVENS

The Ravens beat the Chiefs in prime time at this site a few weeks ago. And while this spread isn’t tiny, Baltimore is very good at winning big. I’m not sure the Colts can sustain the energy they found suddenly last week, especially in this spot.

