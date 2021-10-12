Bet UNDER in the Thursday Nighter at your financial peril because Tampa Bay is awash in OVER trends as they visit Philadelphia. But beware the favored Bucs in October and on a Thursday, where they have struggled against the spread.

Elsewhere, the Packers almost never lose in Chicago but almost never cover on Week 6 for some reason. And the imperfect Chiefs own a perfect 7-0 ATS streak against Washington – get more Week 6 NFL betting trends here, odds as of Tuesday courtesy of FanDuel, check them out for wicked bonuses and all the line moves during the week.

Thursday Night Football Trends

Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia +7, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report

OVER is 5-1 past 6 meetings of TB and Philly

OVER is 22-6 past 28 Tampa games within NFC

OVER is 24-9 Tampa Bay’s last 33 games played in October.

OVER is 6-1 past 7 Bucs games in Week 6

OVER is16-6 past 22 TB games as favorites

Bucs are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Bucs are 4-13-1 ATS in their last 18 games played in October.

Bucs are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

UNDER is 13-4 past 17 Philly home games

UNDER is 10-4 past 14 Eagles games within NFC

Eagles are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 6.

Eagles are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games played on a Thursday including 6 straight SU (5-1 ATS)

Miami @ Jacksonville +3.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report

Jaguars have lost 20 straight games

UNDER is 7-1 past 8 meetings of Jags and Fins

Dolphins are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games played in Week 6.

Dolphins are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games as the favorite.

Jaguars are 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games played in October.

Jaguars failed to cover past 3 games before bye week

Green Bay @ Chicago +4.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report

Bears are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games at home vs Green Bay

Packers are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games.

Packers are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games against Chicago.

Packers are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games on the road.

Packers are 18-5 ATS in their last 23 games when playing on the road against Chicago

Packers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games played in Week 6.

UNDER is 16-5 Chicago’s last 21 games at home.

Bears have played 7 straight October UNDERs, 14-5 past 19 in October.

Houston @ Indianapolis -9.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report

Colts are 16-3 SU in their last 19 games at home against Houston

OVER is 8-1 Houston’s last 9 games played in Week 6.

UNDER is 10-2 past 12 meetings here in Indy

Colts are 6-20-2 ATS in their last 28 games played in Week 6

Kansas City @ Washington +6.5, Total 55.5 | Matchup Report

Chiefs are 2-13-1 ATS in their last 16 games

Chiefs are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against Washington.

LA Rams @ New York Giants +10.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Rams have been double-digit road favorites twice since 2003, they covered both games played UNDER both games.

NY Giants are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games against LA Rams.

UNDER in 11-2 LA Rams’ last 13 games played in October.

Rams are 24-9-1 ATS in their last 34 conference games

Giants are 6-19-1 ATS in their last 26 games at home.

Giants are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the NFC.

Sunday Night Trends

Seattle @ Pittsburgh -4.5, Total 42 | Matchup Report

Steelers are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games played in October.

UNDER is 9-2 Pittsburgh’s last 11 games played in Week 6, 14-6 ATS in past 20

UNDER is 11-3 Seattle’s last 14 games.

Seahawks are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games played in October.

Seahawks are 7-17 ATS in their last 24 games played in week 6.

Seahawks are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games when playing as the underdog.

Steelers are 11-2-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in October.

Steelers 1-5 SU, 0-6 ATS as chalk

Monday Night Football Betting Trends

Buffalo @ Tennessee +5.5, Total 54 | Matchup Report

OVER is 10-3 Tennessee’s last 13 games as the underdog

Bills are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games

Bills are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games on the road

Bills are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Bills are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

Bills are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games when playing as the favorite

Titans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

Titans have played 5 straight OVER as regular-season home dogs

More trends shortly….

Archived Week 6 NFL betting trends piece from Oct. 16, 2020

Cleveland is making believers out of fans and bettors alike, but can you trust them with a moneyline bet in Pittsburgh, a place they have won just once in 21 tries?

Some bettors like the Browns at +3.5, but beware their 1-7 ATS in eight recent road games and the fact they have lost 16 straight at Pittsburgh. Other divisional action sees intriguing Week 6 NFL betting trends, including the Washington vs NY Giants matchup where the OVER is 16-5 the past 21 meetings in the Meadowlands.

No Thursday Nighter this week, so we zoom straight to Sunday for Week 6 betting trends list. And check out our comparative NFL odds page for matchup reports and stats breakdowns and see Fan Duel Sportsbook or Draft Kings to sign up and start betting for real money.

Cleveland +3.5 at Pittsburgh Total 51 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

The Browns have lost 16 straight at Pittsburgh and 20 of 21. They have also been money losers as visitors. There are Cleveland OVER trends and Pittsburgh UNDER trends. You’re on your own with this one…

OVER is 8-3 past 11 Cleveland games.

Cleveland is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 road games

OVER is 11-2 Cleveland’s last 13 games played in Week 6.

UNDER is 15-6 Pittsburgh’s last 21 conference games

UNDER is 8-3 Pittsburgh’s last 11 divisional games

Pittsburgh is 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October.

Atlanta +3.5 at Minnesota Total 55 | Matchup Report

This line moved 3 points when Dalvin Cook was declared out. But the Vikings are 10-1 SU and ATS since 2009 before their bye week. The Falcons have been covering road spreads lately (5-1 ATS) but fail to cover historically vs the Vikings.

Atlanta is 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Minnesota.

UNDER is 8-3 past 11 meetings between these teams

Atlanta is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

Atlanta is 2-13 ATS in their last 15 games played in October.

Atlanta is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games when playing as the underdog.

UNDER is 14-6 Minnesota’s last 20 conference games

Minnesota is 17-6-1 ATS in their last 24 games played in October.