Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.

Here are several Week 6 NFL OVER UNDER picks (opening totals from FanDuel and Draft Kings) that are worthy of your attention. Check out the Week 6 NFL odds and matchup reports on every game as well.

2021 RECORD: 10-14

MINNESOTA VIKINGS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (46)

This is pushing it. The last two Vikings games have contained 36 or fewer points, while the Panthers still have the league’s third-ranked defense in terms of points allowed. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense can be unpredictable, but I don’t trust him or Sam Darnold.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (55.5)

Speaking of lacking trust, I’m giving up on the supposed stacked Washington defense. The Chiefs are also a lost cause on that side of the ball, and I don’t think Vegas could push this total high enough as a result. You know Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be fired up to make a statement, but even if this is a blowout Washington should have some fight in garbage time at home. I’m thinking Chiefs 35, WFT 28 in a battle between the two worst defensive teams in football at the moment.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (52)

The Chargers are coming off an 89-point game, the Ravens a 56-point game. Both defenses are rather vulnerable, both quarterbacks are rather electric and there’s little reason to believe this won’t be a close shootout. Easy over.

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT DETROIT LIONS (47.5)

The Lions have consistently been good for no more than 14-17 points per week, while the Bengals have the league’s seventh-rated scoring defense. They could light up a weak Detroit D, but even that unit has been better on paper than it was to start the season. The last three Lions games and the last four Bengals games have all contained 47 or fewer points. I’m expecting those runs to continue here.

Archived Week 6 OVER UNDER picks article from Oct. 16, 2020

Last week’s record: 10-6-2

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (46.5)

The heavily favored Ravens have scored at least 27 points in all four of their wins, while every Eagles game this season has contained at least 44 points. Baltimore’s defense is strong and Philly’s offense has been a mess, but the Eagles are slowly getting healthier on that side of the ball. Baltimore should hit the 30 plateau but Philadelphia should be able to put up 20 points as this one flies over by at least a touchdown.