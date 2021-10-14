Week 6 NFL Picks: Brad Gagnon

We’ll be here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week, and we’re quite frankly killing it so far. Here are 14 fresh takes, our lineup of Week 6 NFL picks against the spread, with odds as of mid-week coming from Draft Kings and FanDuel.

As always, watch line moves and check out the stats breakdowns on every game over here.

2021 RECORD: 39-40-1

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-6.5) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EAGLES

The Bucs went just 1-3 on less than a full week’s rest last season, with Tom Brady throwing more interceptions than touchdown passes in the three losses. With just three days’ to prepare for a road game in a tough environment against a desperate team, they’ll have trouble pulling away here.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: DOLPHINS

The Jags have lost 20 in a row and have fallen by double-digit margins in eight of their last nine games. Meanwhile, the well-coached Dolphins really need this to save their season. They won’t cut it close.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (-3): RAVENS

I struggled with this one, mainly because both teams have enjoyed magical starts. I trust the Ravens a little bit more with only three points on the line at home, but I wouldn’t put money on them on short rest after an exhausting overtime victory Monday night.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-1.5) AT CAROLINA PANTHERS: PANTHERS

What have the Vikings done to merit being a favorite on the road against a team with a winning record? Sam Darnold might not be trustworthy, but the Panthers are the slightly better team, especially if Christian McCaffrey returns. They should be laying points here.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-4.5) AT CHICAGO BEARS: PACKERS

The Packers have won and covered comfortably in four consecutive matchups with the Bears but are only laying 4.5 points? I’m not overthinking this one.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3.5) AT DETROIT LIONS: LIONS

The Lions would be 2-3 if not for two miracle field goals from the Ravens in Week 3 and the Vikings in Week 5. They fight hard for Dan Campbell, especially at home, and Cincinnati has run into some injury issues as well. This is a field-goal game.

HOUSTON TEXANS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-9.5): TEXANS

The Texans have been more competitive than expected, while the Colts are coming off a brutal overtime loss Monday night. I’m not sure they have the energy or the firepower to pull away against an opponent that is quite familiar with them.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-9.5) AT NEW YORK GIANTS: RAMS

Too many injuries for the Giants, and the Rams have performed very well on the road this season. This should be a double-digit road win for a team that looks like a Super Bowl contender and is on extra rest after a Thursday night win in Seattle.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-6.5) AT WASHINGTON: WFT

The Chiefs are just 3-13 against the spread in their last 16 games, and Washington is looking to save its season at home. The Kansas City defense truly sucks, but the WFT has too much talent on that side of the ball to keep struggling. They’ll hang here.

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (-3): BROWNS

This was my other big struggle this week. The Browns still have the slightly better roster, but they’ve been quite a mess and are a lot less healthy than Arizona. At home and coming off a loss, I’ll roll the dice on them against an opponent that is due for a letdown. But I’d also prefer to avoid this one.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT DENVER BRONCOS (-3.5): RAIDERS

Ditto for this one because we have no idea how the Raiders will react to Jon Gruden’s sudden departure. I’m not touching that hook, though. Not in a divisional game between two flawed teams.

DALLAS COWBOYS (-3.5) AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: PATRIOTS

Bill Belichick isn’t starting a season 0-4 at home. He’ll find a way to beat the Cowboys, who are also due for a letdown in a tough spot against a desperate team.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-5): STEELERS

One more to avoid, mainly because we haven’t seen the Seahawks without Russell Wilson in the starting quarterback role in nearly a decade. The safe bet is on Pittsburgh taking care of business at home. After all, we’re talking about Geno Smith here.

BUFFALO BILLS (-5.5) AT TENNESSEE TITANS: TITANS

Tennessee is a talented veteran team at home. They’ll be ready for the Bills, who can’t keep beating everybody by double-digit margins. They hammered Buffalo at this very site last season. That won’t likely happen again, but this should be a close game.

Archived Week 6 NFL Picks article from Gagnon on Oct. 16, 2020

2020 RECORD: 45-27-2

ATLANTA FALCONS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-4): VIKINGS

The Falcons players seemed to like Dan Quinn, so I’m not expecting the kind of rally we saw from the Houston Texans after Bill O’Brien was fired. Julio Jones is still hurt, the Falcons don’t have the pass defense to slow down Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, and, as a result, this number isn’t high enough.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-7.5) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: RAVENS

Each of Baltimore’s last seven victories have come by 14-plus points. When they win, they win big. And there’s little reason to expect a different result considering the current state of the Eagles.

CHICAGO BEARS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (-1.5): BEARS

I don’t believe in the Bears, but I don’t trust the Panthers enough to lay points with that no-name defense and Christian McCaffrey-less offense against an opponent that is 4-1. Chicago should be able to eke out another close win here.