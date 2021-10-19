Week 7 Trends – Seahawks dominate MNF

Denver almost always beats Cleveland and Seattle almost always wins on Monday Night.
Week 7 NFL Betting Trends
Denver @ Cleveland -3.5, Total 42.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report
Broncos are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games against Cleveland.
Broncos are 11-3 SU and ATS in their last 14 games played on a Thursday.
Broncos are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Cleveland.
OVER is 5-1 Cleveland’s last 6 conference games
Browns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Thursday.
Kansas City @ Tennessee +5.5, Total 56.5 | Matchup Report
OVER is 11-3 Tennessee’s last 14 games as the underdog.
OVER is 23-7 Tennessee’s last 30 games played on a Sunday.
Chiefs are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games on the road.
Chiefs are 3-13-1 ATS in their last 17 games.
Chiefs are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the AFC.
Titans have played 6 straight OVERs as home dogs
Chicago @ Tampa Bay -12.5, Total 47 | Matchup Report
Bucs are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the NFC
Bears are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 7.
UNDER is 7-3 Chicago’s last 10 games played in Week 7.
Bears have played UNDER in 13 of last 15 games as regular-season double digit dog since Nov. 2002
Bucs covered easily both times as double-digit home chalk this season
OVER is 22-7 Tampa Bay’s last 29 conference games
Indianapolis @ San Francisco -3.5, Total 44 | Matchup Report
Niners are 2-11-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in Week 7.
Colts are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog.
Colts are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games on the road.
Colts are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games played in Week 7.
Niners are 0-6 SU, 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.
Niners are 10-28-1 ATS in their last 39 games when playing as the favorite.
Monday Night Football Trends
New Orleans @ Seattle +5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report
Seahawks are 10-1 SU in their last 11 Monday Night home games, 20-5 SU overall on Mondays
Saints are 20-2 SU in their last 22 games played in October.
Saints are 21-7 ATS in their last 28 games on the road.
Saints are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games played in Week 7.
Saints are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games played on a Monday but just 2-7 ATS past 9
Saints are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games when playing as the favorite.
UNDER is 9-2 Seattle’s last 11 conference games
Seahawks are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games when playing as the underdog.
Archived Week 7 NFL Betting trends article from Oct. 22, 2020
NFL bettors get to try something they have only had the chance to experience once in the past 40 years here in Week 7. That is, bet against the New York Jets as double-digit home underdogs.
We are not saying it will be the last time it happens even this season, but the Jets getting 11 points at home to Buffalo is big news (see matchup stats here). It happened just once back in 2018 when a Tom Brady vs Josh McCown battle ended predictably. Other than that, our trusty NFL database didn’t find any other instances where the Jets were disrespected so horribly.
On the other side of the same game, another rarity – the Buffalo Bills as double-digit road favorites. That hasn’t happened since 2004 and just five times since 1980.
In other betting trends news NOT associated with that game, New Orleans looks to extend its crazy October ATS run and several teams certainly have not found lucky Week 7 to be very lucky, as they ride horrendous ATS streaks. Opening NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and Draft Kings Sportsbook.