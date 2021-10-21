Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots in a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 NFL OVER UNDER picks

October 21, 2021 - Brad Gagnon

Week 7 OU Predictions

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 7 of the NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.

Here are several totals for this week (lines courtesy of FanDuel and Draft Kings) that are worthy of your attention.

Also check out our live NFL odds and full betting matchup reports on every Week 7 game.

2021 RECORD: 11-17

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT TENNESSEE TITANS (58) – Bet FanDuel

This is worthy of analysis simply because it’s one of the 15 highest totals in NFL history. Nine of the previous 14 games with totals of 58 or higher went over. The reality is there are some games that just can’t get high enough, and this is one of them because Derrick Henry should have a field day with Kansas City’s weak run defense while Patrick Mahomes should also dominate a mediocre Tennessee defense in a crucial game for him and his team. This one might hit the 70s.

CAROLINA PANTHERS AT NEW YORK GIANTS (42.5) – Bet Draft Kings

The injury-plagued Giants defense was an utter mess last week. And while the Panthers defense has come back to earth after a solid start, Daniel Jones and Co. are just what the doctor ordered. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey remains out for the Carolina offense, and Sam Darnold is doing Sam Darnold things again lately. I don’t think this one hits the 40s unless Jones and Darnold throw a lot of pick-sixes or make multiple huge mistakes to give the other team short fields.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (48.5) – Bet FanDuel

The Washington defense isn’t close to as bad as it has looked on paper, and the Packers have actually been held to 27 or fewer points in four of their six games. Throw in that Washington’s offense is a depleted mess and I’m not sure this one hits the 40 mark.

DETROIT LIONS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (51) – Bet Rivers Michigan

One more under for you out in L.A. Sure, the Rams could put up 40 on their own here, but this should be so one-sided that they’re likely to take their foot off the gas pedal in the second half. The Lions have averaged just 14.0 points per game the last three weeks, and now they face one of the top defenses in football on the road. This feels like a 30-10-type affair.

Archived Week 7 NFL OVER UNDER picks article from Oct. 21, 2020

Last week’s record: 12-8-2

NEW YORK GIANTS AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (44.5)

This one is confusing. Both teams are bad, but that doesn’t mean this will be a low-scoring game. The Giants have actually averaged 27 points per game the last two weeks but have also surrendered 28 per outing. The Philly defense has given up 68 points in two games and the Eagles offense has scored at least 23 points in four consecutive weeks.

Both teams should easily hit the mid-20s (and the desperate Eagles should push 30) as this cruises over.

GREEN BAY PACKERS AT HOUSTON TEXANS (56.5)

They can’t make this total high enough. Green Bay’s offense will be on a mission to make a statement after a messy performance in Tampa, and a bad Houston defense that just gave up 42 to the Tennessee Titans should be accommodating.

But the Packers defense was also exposed a bit by the Buccaneers, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is quietly playing at a very high level.

The Packers should make a run at 40 points but Houston should also score close to 30 in a shootout that smashes the over.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT DENVER BRONCOS (47)

It’s scary targeting an under with the high-flying Chiefs, but they’re on short rest and going up against a decent defense here. They’ve also struggled a bit against divisional opponents this season, but I wouldn’t expect much from a Broncos offense that looked completely useless in Week 6.

Watch for the Chiefs to “settle” for 27 or 28 points in a one-sided affair. Not even sure we’ll hit the 40 mark here.

Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com
