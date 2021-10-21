Week 7 OU Predictions

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 7 of the NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.

Here are several totals for this week (lines courtesy of FanDuel and Draft Kings) that are worthy of your attention.

Also check out our live NFL odds and full betting matchup reports on every Week 7 game.

Week 7 NFL OVER UNDER picks

2021 RECORD: 11-17

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT TENNESSEE TITANS (58) – Bet FanDuel

This is worthy of analysis simply because it’s one of the 15 highest totals in NFL history. Nine of the previous 14 games with totals of 58 or higher went over. The reality is there are some games that just can’t get high enough, and this is one of them because Derrick Henry should have a field day with Kansas City’s weak run defense while Patrick Mahomes should also dominate a mediocre Tennessee defense in a crucial game for him and his team. This one might hit the 70s.

CAROLINA PANTHERS AT NEW YORK GIANTS (42.5) – Bet Draft Kings

The injury-plagued Giants defense was an utter mess last week. And while the Panthers defense has come back to earth after a solid start, Daniel Jones and Co. are just what the doctor ordered. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey remains out for the Carolina offense, and Sam Darnold is doing Sam Darnold things again lately. I don’t think this one hits the 40s unless Jones and Darnold throw a lot of pick-sixes or make multiple huge mistakes to give the other team short fields.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (48.5) – Bet FanDuel

The Washington defense isn’t close to as bad as it has looked on paper, and the Packers have actually been held to 27 or fewer points in four of their six games. Throw in that Washington’s offense is a depleted mess and I’m not sure this one hits the 40 mark.

DETROIT LIONS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (51) – Bet Rivers Michigan

One more under for you out in L.A. Sure, the Rams could put up 40 on their own here, but this should be so one-sided that they’re likely to take their foot off the gas pedal in the second half. The Lions have averaged just 14.0 points per game the last three weeks, and now they face one of the top defenses in football on the road. This feels like a 30-10-type affair.

Archived Week 7 NFL OVER UNDER picks article from Oct. 21, 2020

Last week’s record: 12-8-2

NEW YORK GIANTS AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (44.5)

This one is confusing. Both teams are bad, but that doesn’t mean this will be a low-scoring game. The Giants have actually averaged 27 points per game the last two weeks but have also surrendered 28 per outing. The Philly defense has given up 68 points in two games and the Eagles offense has scored at least 23 points in four consecutive weeks.

Both teams should easily hit the mid-20s (and the desperate Eagles should push 30) as this cruises over.