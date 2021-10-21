Cards, Rams favored to cover big Week 7 spreads

ATS Predictions

Check the Week 7 NFL picks here for a quick analysis and prediction on every game. Odds midweek courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, official betting partner of the NFL and home to some generous creative bonuses for new customers.

Week 7 NFL picks

2021 RECORD: 45-48-1

DENVER BRONCOS AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (-2 at FanDuel): BROWNS

I was actually on the Broncos here when they were getting a field goal and a hook. Now, I love the value we’re getting for the Browns at home in what might feel like a must-win game against an opponent riding a three-game losing streak.

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6.5): BENGALS

The Ravens stomp on bad teams but the Bengals no longer qualify as bad. In fact, they aren’t far off of Baltimore’s caliber. The Ravens won impressively last week, but don’t forget that they were lucky to beat the Indianapolis Colts at home one week prior.

WASHINGTON AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (-7.5): WASHINGTON

I’m still not giving up on the WFT and their stacked defense, and the Packers have just one blowout win this season. This should remain close.

ATLANTA FALCONS (-2.5) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS: DOLPHINS

I don’t trust either team but the Falcons laying points on the road against a superior and desperate Dolphins team? No way.

NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-7): PATRIOTS

The Patriots pounded Gang Green last time out in New York. Now they’re at home and trying to save their season. No way this one is remotely close. I really can’t believe this line.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (-3) AT NEW YORK GIANTS: PANTHERS

I also had trepidation about laying a field goal on the road with a Panthers team that has fallen back to earth with three consecutive losses, but the Giants are an injury-ravaged mess right now and Carolina’s defense is good enough to bounce back in this spot. I’ll risk it.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-5.5) AT TENNESSEE TITANS: CHIEFS

The Chiefs put it all together in the second half of their Week 6 matchup with Washington, and you get the feeling they’ll start to dominate now. It’s scary to lay 5.5 points against a team led by Derrick Henry, especially considering Kansas City’s bad run defense, but I also think the Titans could suffer a letdown after an exhausting Monday night victory over the Buffalo Bills.

DETROIT LIONS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-14.5): RAMS

I’ve gone back and forth on this one, but the ship appears to be sinking too quickly in Detroit and the Rams are operating on extra rest. I wouldn’t bet it, but L.A. should win handily at home.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-3): EAGLES

The Jon Gruden fiasco is likely to eventually do a number on the Raiders, who were awful at home two weeks ago in a loss to the Chicago Bears. A three-point Raiders win is the most likely outcome here, but I’ll roll the dice on the team on more rest and in less disarray with Lane Johnson returning.

HOUSTON TEXANS AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (-17.5): CARDINALS

This is daunting because the backdoor could always be open with a line like this. The Cards have never been a three-score favorite in team history. The Texans have lost four games by double-digit margins already and it would be surprising if they stuck around at all with Davis Mills here.

CHICAGO BEARS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-12): BEARS

The Bucs are just 2-4 against the spread, and their banged-up secondary remains vulnerable. This means a lot to the Bears, so I’ll take the points and hope for a backdoor cover in the worst-case scenario.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-4.5): COLTS

Both of these teams are banged up and untrustworthy right now, but if not for a wild Ravens comeback two weeks ago, the Colts would be riding a three-game winning streak. Why are they getting 4.5 points from a Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers team that hasn’t won in impressive fashion all season?

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-4.5 at FanDuel) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: SEAHAWKS

If the Pittsburgh Steelers needed overtime to beat the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks in Pittsburgh, I’m not laying 4.5 with the inconsistent, unreliable and somewhat depleted Saints on the road. This is a huge game for a veteran Seattle team, and Geno Smith isn’t a total wreck. They’ll at least make this a field-goal game.

Archived Week 7 NFL picks article from Oct. 22, 2020

2020 RECORD: 51-35-2