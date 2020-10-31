Week 8 NFL Betting Trends: Steelers Ravens UNDER

The biggest point spread in Kansas City Chiefs history and possibly the biggest point spread in New York Jets history could happen in the same Week 8 matchup.
KC opened as 19.5-point favorites, by far the biggest in team history (since 1980 anyway when our database begins). The Jets were dogs of 21 and 20.5 in years past, so 21.5 would be a record if bettors push this line upwards. There are trends however that suggest the Chiefs can’t be trusted with a super big spread, while the Jets have covered both times in this situation.
Elsewhere, more UNDER trends than you can shake a betting stick at in the Pittsburgh-Baltimore battle, which will further shake out the Super Bowl 55 future odds situation. And the Falcons, despite their late-game collapses, seem to have all the betting angles working in their favor as they visit Carolina in the Week 8 Thursday Nighter.
All odds courtesy of BetRivers and SugarHouse as of Tuesday Oct. 27.