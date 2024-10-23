Week 8 NFL Betting Trends

Betting on the Steelers at home on Monday Night Football has been one of the most certain wagers in recent times as Pittsburgh hosts the Giants in Week 8.

Pittsburgh is 21-1 SU in 22 games dating back decades and they are favored here. Elsewhere, the Vikings almost always win as chalk while the Ram almost always lose as dogs in the TNF clash,

Baltimore visits Cleveland riding strong ATS road streaks and head-to-head vs the Browns. And Kansas City looks to extend a 12-game win streak and a wallet-pumping 17-4 SU in 21 recent visits to the Raiders. But beware as they have never covered as a double-digit road favorite since before 1980!!

Minnesota @ LA Rams +3, Total 48 | Matchup Report

Rams are 5-19 SU in their last 24 games as the underdog.

Vikings are 21-4 SU in their last 25 games as the favorite although they did lose last week to Detroit.

Vikings are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games, Rams are 1-5 ATS past 6

Vikings are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games against LA Rams.

Vikings are 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 games on the road.

OVER is 8-1 past 9 meetings @ Rams

OVER is 5-1 past 6 Vikings Thursday games

Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Thursday.

Rams are 7-3 ATS past 10 as home dogs

Baltimore @ Cleveland +9, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report

Browns are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games at home against Baltimore.

OVER is 11-1 Baltimore’s last 12 games played in Week 8.

Ravens are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games as the favorite, 7-2-1 ATS past 10

Ravens have played 5 straight road OVERs and are 16-6 ATS in their last 22 games on the road.

Ravens 1-5-1 ATS past 7 games as road chalk of 7 or more points

Kansas City @ Las Vegas +10, Total 41.5 | Matchup Report

Our database goes to 1980 and the Chiefs have never covered as a double-digit road favorite (0-5-1 ATS)

Chiefs have won 12 straight (10-1-1 ATS) and 9 of 11 SU vs Raiders

Chiefs are 15-2 SU past 17 road games

Chiefs are 17-4 SU past 21 visits to Raiders

Raiders have been double-digit home dogs just 12 times since 1980, but have covered three in a row in this spot.

Dallas @ San Francisco -4.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

49ers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

Cowboys are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games played in October.

Both teams are 3-8 ATS past 11 games

OVER is 11-4 Dallas’ last 15 conference games

Cowboys are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games the underdog.

Cowboys are 6-2 ATS past 8 games after a bye week

Monday Night Football trends

New York Giants @ Pittsburgh-6.5, Total 36.5 | Matchup Report

Steelers are 21-1 SU in their last 22 MNF home games

UNDER is 11-1 NY Giants’ last 12 non-conference games

Giants have lost 7 straight Week 8 games SU

Giants are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games played on a Monday.

UNDER is 18-6 NY Giants’ last 24 games as the underdog

UNDER is 15-6 Pittsburgh’s last 21 games as the favorite

Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 MNF road games

Archived Week 8 NFL betting trends article from Oct. 25, 2023

Underdogs went 8-4-1 ATS in Week 7 and there are plenty of dog angles in the Week 8 NFL betting trends list as well.

Tampa Bay catches a bunch of points at Buffalo and have played UNDER five straight times in this role. The Bengals catch 5.5 points at San Francisco and they have been moneymakers (9-1 ATS) in their past 10 games as dogs.

Meanwhile the Patriots come off their impressive upset of Buffalo by catching double digits at Miami. Weirdly, in Week 8 the Pats are on an 11-0 ATS run. And the Jaguars have covered 7 straight road games, they are small favorites at Pittsburgh.

