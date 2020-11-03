Week 8 Betting Recap: Underdogs Win

To say that Week 8 went to the dogs would be a huge understatement.
Underdogs went 11-3 ATS in Week NFL football betting circles, with seven dogs winning outright. And as one might expect when the favorites suffer, so did the betting public.
According to Dave Purdum of ESPN, sportsbooks cashed in big. Seven games ended with the underdog winning SU. Let’s take a look at some of those nasty dogs from Week 8 and what we might learn looking ahead to Week 9.
