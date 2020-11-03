Dec 1, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) celebrates during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Betting Recap: Underdogs Win

November 03, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

To say that Week 8 went to the dogs would be a huge understatement.

Underdogs went 11-3 ATS in Week NFL football betting circles, with seven dogs winning outright. And as one might expect when the favorites suffer, so did the betting public.

According to Dave Purdum of ESPN, sportsbooks cashed in big. Seven games ended with the underdog winning SU. Let’s take a look at some of those nasty dogs from Week 8 and what we might learn looking ahead to Week 9. 

For matchups and odds updates on every game, check our NFL odds page. And see Trend Dummy’s weekly deep database dive on Week 9 betting trends, which includes some reasons why you might want to fade the Green Bay Packers. And for  information on the best sportsbook in your state, check out betting sites page.

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

100% Deposit Match Bonus up to $250

Respected and popular online sportsbook that made early entries into regulated states such as Illinois. It continues to seek licenses in new states as laws around betting sites open up. Easy deposits, excellent signup bonus and awesome football odds.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Underdog winners

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4) vs Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers entered the game 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games as the underdog. They continued to roll as an underdog, as they beat the Ravens 28-24 in a thrilling game that came right down to the last play. 

The Steelers are now the only undefeated team left sitting at 7-0, and definitely look like the league’s best team. 

Lamar Jackson’s struggles continued on Sunday. He hasn’t thrown for more than 210 yards since Week 1, and the Ravens own the 21st DVOA pass offense. You might want to think about that fact when you watch the Ravens game props as they visit Indianapolis in Week 9.

Cincinnati Bengals (+7) vs Tennessee Titans

The upset of the week goes to the Bengals, as they defeated the Titans 31-20. The Bengals continue to cover the spread as an underdog, as they go to 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games ATS as the underdog. 

The Titans have now lost two in a row after starting 5-0. The Titans paid Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley a combined $24.5 million on one year deals in free-agency to boost their pass-rush. Through half the season, they have zero sacks and 16 total tackles. The Bengals started five backup offensive lineman against the Titans. 

The Bengals ride a bye week, but Tennessee is a risky home favorite again against Chicago.

L.A Rams (-4) vs Miami Dolphins

Another big upset happened in Miami, as the Rams went down 28-17 to the Dolphins. Miami is now 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

The Rams offense was a flat-out mess on Sunday. Jared Goff was 35/61 for 355 yards, 2 INTs and 1 TD. Throwing the ball 61 times is never a recipe for success. 

Tua Tagavailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday, and it was very underwhelming. He was 12/22 for 93 yards with 1 TD. The Dolphins only ran 48 plays to the Rams 92, which is why Tua didn’t light up the box score. 

Home Dogs in Week 9

If you think dogs will keep barking and biting and you like the home dogs, some good teams are catching points at home: San Francisco, Indianapolis, Buffalo. And so are some bad teams: Jacksonville, New York Jetss.

 

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 5th, 8:20 PM

Green Bay -5.5 -110

San Francisco +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +10.5 -110

Kansas City -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +4 -110

Minnesota -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +5.5 -110

Tennessee -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -2.5 +100

Buffalo +2.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

Denver +4 -110

Atlanta -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -2.5 -110

Indianapolis +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

Houston -7 -110

Jacksonville +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +3 -110

Washington -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 4:05 PM

Las Vegas +1.5 -110

LA Chargers -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 4:25 PM

Miami +4.5 -110

Arizona -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 4:25 PM

Pittsburgh -13.5 -110

Dallas +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 8:20 PM

New Orleans +5.5 -110

Tampa Bay -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 9th, 8:15 PM

New England -7 -105

NY Jets +7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 8:20 PM

Indianapolis +1.5 -110

Tennessee -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats