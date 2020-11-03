Week 8 Betting Recap: Underdogs Win

Underdog winners

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4) vs Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers entered the game 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games as the underdog. They continued to roll as an underdog, as they beat the Ravens 28-24 in a thrilling game that came right down to the last play.

The Steelers are now the only undefeated team left sitting at 7-0, and definitely look like the league’s best team.

Lamar Jackson’s struggles continued on Sunday. He hasn’t thrown for more than 210 yards since Week 1, and the Ravens own the 21st DVOA pass offense. You might want to think about that fact when you watch the Ravens game props as they visit Indianapolis in Week 9.

Cincinnati Bengals (+7) vs Tennessee Titans

The upset of the week goes to the Bengals, as they defeated the Titans 31-20. The Bengals continue to cover the spread as an underdog, as they go to 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games ATS as the underdog.

The Titans have now lost two in a row after starting 5-0. The Titans paid Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley a combined $24.5 million on one year deals in free-agency to boost their pass-rush. Through half the season, they have zero sacks and 16 total tackles. The Bengals started five backup offensive lineman against the Titans.

The Bengals ride a bye week, but Tennessee is a risky home favorite again against Chicago.

L.A Rams (-4) vs Miami Dolphins

Another big upset happened in Miami, as the Rams went down 28-17 to the Dolphins. Miami is now 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

The Rams offense was a flat-out mess on Sunday. Jared Goff was 35/61 for 355 yards, 2 INTs and 1 TD. Throwing the ball 61 times is never a recipe for success.

Tua Tagavailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday, and it was very underwhelming. He was 12/22 for 93 yards with 1 TD. The Dolphins only ran 48 plays to the Rams 92, which is why Tua didn’t light up the box score.

Home Dogs in Week 9

If you think dogs will keep barking and biting and you like the home dogs, some good teams are catching points at home: San Francisco, Indianapolis, Buffalo. And so are some bad teams: Jacksonville, New York Jetss.