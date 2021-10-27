Week 8 NFL OVER UNDER picks

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 8 of the NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on Week 8 OVER UNDER picks.

Here are several totals for this week at Fanduel and Draft Kings that are worthy of your attention. The law of averages might be on our side after going 0-3 with two one-point losses last week, but at least we remain above .500 on the year.

For Week 8 trends on every game and live updated NFL odds and matchup reports, check out the NFP NFL section.

2021 RECORD: 14-18

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions: 48.5

I know both of these defenses are pretty bad, but this total is still curiously high considering that the Eagles have scored more than 22 points just once in their last six games while the Lions have failed to hit the 20-point mark in six consecutive outings. Both might sneak into the 20-range Sunday, but I can’t see either pushing close to 30.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers: 49

The Patriots have somewhat quietly scored 108 points in their last three games, while the Chargers have allowed 76 in their last two. L.A.’s stacked offense should also be inspired at home to get it back together with two weeks to prepare following an ugly Week 6 performance. I wouldn’t be surprised to see both teams hit the 30s here.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: 55

The Cowboys have the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, while the Vikings should be fired up on two weeks’ rest for a critical prime-time game against a beatable defense. The Vikes scored 34 in Carolina before their bye, and they should make a run at the 30s again here. This one should sail over that total.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets: 43

The Bengals have a top-five scoring defense while the Jets are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL. Sure, their defense is a mess too and Cincinnati can light up the scoreboard, but this is a potential trap for a young Cincy team on the road.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the offense hit a bit of a speed bump. Alternatively, it’s possible they get an early grip on a horrible opponent and coast from there. Either way, this one should fall short of the 40s.

Odds info courtesy of FanDuel as of Tuesday, check for updates and their huge new customer bonuses.

Archived Week 8 NFL OVER UNDER picks article from Oct. 29, 2020

Last week’s record: 12-11-2