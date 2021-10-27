Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper is tackled by Minnesota Vikings' Mike Hughes Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys 28-24.Nfl Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings

Week 8 NFL OVER UNDER picks

October 27, 2021 - Brad Gagnon

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 8 of the NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on Week 8 OVER UNDER picks.

Here are several totals for this week at Fanduel and Draft Kings that are worthy of your attention. The law of averages might be on our side after going 0-3 with two one-point losses last week, but at least we remain above .500 on the year.

For Week 8 trends on every game and live updated NFL odds and matchup reports, check out the NFP NFL section.

2021 RECORD: 14-18

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions: 48.5

I know both of these defenses are pretty bad, but this total is still curiously high considering that the Eagles have scored more than 22 points just once in their last six games while the Lions have failed to hit the 20-point mark in six consecutive outings. Both might sneak into the 20-range Sunday, but I can’t see either pushing close to 30.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers: 49

The Patriots have somewhat quietly scored 108 points in their last three games, while the Chargers have allowed 76 in their last two. L.A.’s stacked offense should also be inspired at home to get it back together with two weeks to prepare following an ugly Week 6 performance. I wouldn’t be surprised to see both teams hit the 30s here.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: 55

The Cowboys have the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, while the Vikings should be fired up on two weeks’ rest for a critical prime-time game against a beatable defense. The Vikes scored 34 in Carolina before their bye, and they should make a run at the 30s again here. This one should sail over that total.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets: 43

The Bengals have a top-five scoring defense while the Jets are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL. Sure, their defense is a mess too and Cincinnati can light up the scoreboard, but this is a potential trap for a young Cincy team on the road.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the offense hit a bit of a speed bump. Alternatively, it’s possible they get an early grip on a horrible opponent and coast from there. Either way, this one should fall short of the 40s.



Archived Week 8 NFL OVER UNDER picks article from Oct. 29, 2020

Last week’s record: 12-11-2

October 27, 2021 - Brad Gagnon

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT DETROIT LIONS (50.5)

The Colts defense has fallen off after an extremely strong start, the Lions defense continues to be untrustworthy and Detroit might have gained some momentum with a last-second victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. I’m expecting these two to duke it out offensively, with both flirting with the 30-point plateau.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT BUFFALO BILLS (43.5)

The Patriots should be desperate here, and that defense is still pretty talented. They should be able to keep a familiar opponent in check, especially considering Buffalo has scored 18 or fewer points in three consecutive games. But the Bills defense just dominated the New York Jets and New England has scored just 28 total points since Week 4. This feels like a 20-17-type game.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (46.5)

Pittsburgh has scored at least 26 points in every game this season, while Baltimore has scored at least 27 points in five of six games. Both defenses are solid, but both can also set up their offenses with opportunistic plays. This should cruise over as both teams hit the high-20s.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT DENVER BRONCOS (44.5)

The Chargers could come close to this total on their own. Their offense under Justin Herbert still isn’t getting enough credit, and the Broncos have surrendered 27.4 points per game since Week 2. That offense is a mess but it could bounce back a bit against a shorthanded defense, and it might not need much to push this close to 50.

Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com

Upcoming Games

Oct 28th, 8:20 PM

Green Bay +3.5 -108

Arizona -3.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -14 -111

Houston +14 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -3.5 -111

Chicago +3.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

Miami +11.5 -112

Buffalo -11.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati -4.5 -115

NY Jets +4.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +2.5 -111

Indianapolis -2.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +3 -105

Cleveland -3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -4 -111

Detroit +4 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 1:00 PM

Carolina +2.5 -111

Atlanta -2.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 4:05 PM

New England +5.5 -110

LA Chargers -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 4:05 PM

Jacksonville +3.5 -112

Seattle -3.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 4:25 PM

Washington +3.5 -116

Denver -3.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 4:25 PM

Tampa Bay -4 -111

New Orleans +4 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 8:20 PM

Dallas -2.5 -110

Minnesota +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 1st, 8:15 PM

NY Giants +10.5 -111

Kansas City -10.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 4th, 8:20 PM

NY Jets +14.5 -110

Indianapolis -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

