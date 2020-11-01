Week 8 NFL Picks

MINNESOTA VIKINGS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (-6.5): VIKINGS

The Vikings might be waving a white flag so this is risky, but Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith and Robert Tonyan are all hurting for the Packers and that number is just too high under those circumstances.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT BUFFALO BILLS (-4): PATRIOTS

This is another tough call in a week of tough calls. I just don’t think the Pats will lay down easy and take a fourth consecutive loss. Buffalo might still win this game, but the Bills have looked nearly as weak as New England of late so this should be close. I’d roll with Buffalo if the line was within a field goal.

NEW YORK JETS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-19.5): CHIEFS

There’s actually some value for the Chiefs here after sharps bet this down from 22.5. The Jets are a mess that is likely unable to cover back-to-back spreads, and the Chiefs are beginning to put their foot on the gas pedal. This line is too large to risk big bucks on, but you can’t possibly bet the Jets right now.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (-4): RAVENS

I’d recommend buying back a point if you can because this feels like a field-goal game, but I’m still going to roll the dice on a potential Baltimore blowout. The Ravens almost always win big when they win, while the Steelers are a bit phony on offense and due for a dud. And you have to consider that Baltimore is coming off its bye while the Steelers are super banged up following a brawl with Tennessee.

TENNESSEE TITANS (-5.5) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS: BENGALS

Tennessee has won by more than six points just once this season, while Cincinnati has lost by six points just once. Tennessee went through that brawl last week, while the Bengals hung with the Browns. At home, they can hang here too.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3.5) AT DENVER BRONCOS: CHARGERS

Drew Lock is a mess, and now he’s facing a strong pass defense and a pass rush that should continue to gain strength now that Melvin Ingram is back to support Joey Bosa. You never know what you’re going to get from the Chargers — so much so that I’d pay to remove that hook — but I’m still not willing to back Denver in this spot.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-4) AT CHICAGO BEARS: SAINTS

Again, I’d love to just lay a field goal here but I can’t jump to Chicago based on one point. The Bears are operating on short rest after being humiliated on Monday night and now top receiver Allen Robinson is in concussion protocol. The Bears defense has also been soft against the run, so Alvin Kamara could hijack this game. Regardless, look for the Saints to further expose a mediocre Bears team.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-2.5): SEAHAWKS

I know Seattle was exposed to an extent in Week 7 and has injury issues, but the 49ers have been gutted yet again by a new wave of injuries. Considering that the experienced Seahawks are great at rebounding after a loss, why in the world would I side with San Francisco on the road with a mere 2.5 points on the line? Read our full 49ers Seahawks pick article here.

DALLAS COWBOYS AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-8): EAGLES

Don’t touch this game unless you absolutely have to. Both teams are too damn depleted for anyone to gauge the potential result. Eight points is a lot considering the state of the Eagles, but Dallas looks so damn bad. It’s a toss-up, so I’ll go with the team that isn’t likely to be using its third-string quarterback on the road. Read the Cowboys Eagles pick piece by Deeg for more.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-10.5) AT NEW YORK GIANTS: BUCCANEERS

Daniel Jones continues to be one of the most mistake-prone players in the NFL, while Tampa Bay’s top-rated defense in terms of DVOA is one of the most fierce, opportunistic units in the league. That’s a bad combination for New York, and an indication we’ll be in for a blowout on Election Eve.