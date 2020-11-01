Week 8 NFL Picks

Football Betting Predictions - Week 8
We’ll be here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week, and we’re still well above .500 approaching the midway pole. Here are 14 fresh takes for Week 8, with odds coming from BetRivers and SugarHouse.
2020 RECORD: 56-43-3
ATLANTA FALCONS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (-2): PANTHERS
I don’t trust the Falcons enough to get behind them as just a two-point road ‘dog, especially on short rest. Plus, Carolina might have Christian McCaffrey back. The Panthers should win, and I’m not getting cute with such a small line. Read our Falcons Panthers pick article for more a deeper dive into the Thursday Night matchup.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-3) AT DETROIT LIONS: LIONS
This is certainly a low-confidence pick because the Lions aren’t trustworthy either, but Detroit has lost just once since Week 3 and has led by double digits in every game it has played this season. I’ll gladly take a field goal in the Lions’ favor at home, but watch the line moves for Indiana bettors.
LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3.5) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS: DOLPHINS
I can’t justify laying more than a field goal with an overrated Rams team that has cruised through a weak schedule. Miami is gaining steam, coming off a bye and ready to unveil Tua Tagovailoa before a top-heavy defense that has no idea what to expect. This should be close, and I’d give some thought to Miami on the moneyline.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (-2.5): BROWNS
I have zero feel for this game and wouldn’t be shocked if it went either way but the Browns are more talented and laying less than a field goal at home so the choice is obvious.