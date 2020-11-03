Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on after an incomplete pass on third down against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 NFL Trends: Fade Packers?

November 03, 2020 - Trend Dummy

Something bad happens when the calendar flips to November for the Green Bay Packers and people who bet on them. Who knows why it happens, but bettors should be aware just in case there is something real going on.

The Packers are favorites in injury-riddled San Francisco, but are 5-16 SU in their past 21 games in the month of November. That money-losing situation apparently starts with Week 9 each season as they are 0-6 ATS the past six years.

So buyer beware on a short week against a team that is 6-3 SU in its past 9 games as home underdogs. See the stats breakdown for this game and Week 9 odds on every team.

What other money-making and money losing Week 9 NFL betting trends are out there? Read on and follow BetRivers and Sugarhouse for odds, props and bonus specials.

Thursday Night Football Trends

Green Bay -2.5 at San Francisco Total 51 | Matchup Report

Niners are 6-1-1 ATS past 8 vs Packers

Green Bay is 5-16 SU in their last 21 games played in November.

Green Bay is 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games played in Week 9.

Niners are 6-3 SU and ATS past 9 as home underdogs

UNDER is 15-6 San Francisco’s last 21 games played in Week 9

San Francisco is 7-2 ATS past 9 games as the underdog.

Carolina +10.5 at Kansas City Total 52.5 | Matchup Report

Kansas City continues to win and continues to cover spreads. They own 10-1 ATS, 17-4 ATS and 17-6 ATS streaks in scenarios this week at home to Carolina.

Carolina is 6-1-1 (7-1 SU) ATS in their last 8 games played in Week 9

Carolina played OVER past 4 games as double-digit dogs

UNDER is 9-2 past 11 times KC is double-digit home chalk

Kansas City is 17-4 ATS in their last 21 games

Kansas City is 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

Kansas City is 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games as the favorite

Detroit +3.5 at Minnesota Total 53.5 | Matchup Report

Detroit is 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games

UNDER is 17-7 Detroit’s last 24 games against Minnesota.

Detroit is 1-12 SU past 13 divisional games.

Detroit is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in November.

Chicago +5.5 at Tennessee Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

After each team’s erratic play, we are avoiding the spread like the plague. The OVER on the other hand …..

OVER is 15-5 Tennessee’s last 20 games.

OVER is 12-4 Tennessee’s last 16 games at home.

OVER is 10-3 Tennessee’s last 13 games played in November.

Titans have played 7 straight Week 9 OVERs

OVER is 10-3 Tennessee’s last 13 games as the favorite

Seattle -2.5 at Buffalo Total 54 | Matchup Report

Wow what a super UNDER trend for the Bills. Wow what a super OVER trends for the Bills. Just like Buffalo’s season, this betting trends are all over the place and they face a Seattle team that is tough on the road ATS (13-5-1 ATS past 19). Seattle usually wins as road chalk, the Bills usually lose as home dogs.

UNDER is 18-4 Buffalo’s last 22 games as the underdog

OVER is 16-3 Buffalo’s last 19 games against an opponent in the NFC West

OVER is 10-2 Seattle’s last 12 games against Buffalo.

Seattle is 13-5-1 ATS in its last 19 games on the road

Seattle is 6-0-1 ATS in their last 7 games played in November.

Seattle 10-2 SU past 12 as road favorite, Bills 2-9 SU past 11 as home dogs

Buffalo is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games

Denver +4 at Atlanta Total 50 | Matchup Report

Atlanta bleeds money against AFC teams (1-14 ATS past 15 in this situation). Denver might get some recent bias favoritism from the sportsbooks after their impressive Week 8 rally. The Broncos are tough on the road and as underdogs.

Atlanta is 1-14 ATS in their last 15 non-conference games.

Denver is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games on the road.

Denver is 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games as the underdog.

Atlanta is 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games as chalk.

Atlanta has played six straight UNDERs before a bye week (1-6 SU past 7)

More Week 9 NFL betting trends later

 

Trend Dummy
Trend Dummy (not his real name) is a veteran sports betting writer, who really should be a lot smarter by now. Starting with a betting trends fascination in 1993, Dummy has been chasing trends, patterns, streak and mathematical anomalies ever since. A serious data miner with real databases and betting acumen, he sometimes stretches stats to fit a narrative, but the data is legit. You decide if the trends have handicapping value.
