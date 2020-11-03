Week 9 NFL Trends: Fade Packers?

Something bad happens when the calendar flips to November for the Green Bay Packers and people who bet on them. Who knows why it happens, but bettors should be aware just in case there is something real going on.

The Packers are favorites in injury-riddled San Francisco, but are 5-16 SU in their past 21 games in the month of November. That money-losing situation apparently starts with Week 9 each season as they are 0-6 ATS the past six years.

So buyer beware on a short week against a team that is 6-3 SU in its past 9 games as home underdogs. See the stats breakdown for this game and Week 9 odds on every team.

