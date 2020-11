BALTIMORE RAVENS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (45)

Both teams are good defensively but have given up a lot of points the last few weeks, while both offenses remain productive and point-happy despite inconsistent play from quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Philip Rivers.

Each of the last four games these teams have played have contained at least 50 points, and there’s little reason to think they won’t hit that mark again on Sunday. I’m expecting a 30-27-type game.

DENVER BRONCOS AT ATLANTA FALCONS (50)

It’s a little scary going over a 50 with the two unreliable teams like these, but Drew Lock and the Denver offense woke up in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers and it’s actually a good sign that the Atlanta offense was relatively quiet last week. The roller-coaster ride should continue as the Falcons score 30-plus against a D that has been abused the last two weeks.

This one should push the 60s as both defenses struggle, Lock finds his groove and the Falcons get healthier.

NEW YORK GIANTS AT WASHINGTON REDSKINS (41.5)

Both of these defenses have performed way better than expected the last couple weeks, while both offenses remain extremely untrustworthy. These two combined for 39 points when they met in October, but Chase Young is healthier now and neither offense has made much progress.

I don’t feel good about Daniel Jones in this spot on short rest. This game might barely hit the 30-point mark.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT DALLAS COWBOYS (41.5)

Why is this in the 40s? The Cowboys have basically thrown in the towel offensively with just 12 points the last two games, but the defense has been better of late as well. This should be a blowout in which the Steelers take their foot off the gas pedal while leading by a margin along the lines of 24-3 in the second half.

The under is an obvious choice.