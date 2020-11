GREEN BAY PACKERS (-7) AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: PACKERS

Thursday Night Football

Ideally you took the Packers when they were only laying a couple points earlier in the week. Since, it’s all hit the fan for the 49ers from an injury and COVID-19 standpoint. The Niners won’t have the firepower to take advantage of Green Bay’s vulnerable run defense and the Packers will run away here, in spite of what Trend Dummy says about Green Bay being terrible in the month of November.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-2) AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: COLTS

I’m quite concerned about the impact star left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s injury could have on the Ravens, while the Colts are rolling again with a healthy Darius Leonard. I’ll certainly take points with the home team.

CAROLINA PANTHERS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-10.5): CHIEFS

The Chiefs have won their last two games by 26-plus points and look close to unstoppable right now, while the Panthers have come back to earth after a strong start. Christian McCaffrey is worth consideration against a weak run defense, but I’m not sure how healthy he’ll be.

CHICAGO BEARS AT TENNESSEE TITANS (-6.5): BEARS

The Titans rarely win big and the Bears rarely lose big. Nick Foles is also coming off a strong performance and facing a beatable pass defense. This should be decided by a field goal.

DENVER BRONCOS AT ATLANTA FALCONS (-3.5): BRONCOS

Drew Lock and the Broncos finally caught fire last week and I don’t trust the Falcons enough to lay more than a field goal with them, even at home. Atlanta’s pass defense is weak and shorthanded. The Broncos might win outright. Atlanta never covers non-conference games.

HOUSTON TEXANS (-6.5) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: TEXANS

Deshaun Watson has a 117.3 passer rating the last five weeks and Jacksonville has maybe the worst pass defense in the NFL. The Jags also won’t have quarterback Gardner Minshew II. They were creamed by Houston a few weeks ago and there’s little reason to expect a different result here.

NEW YORK GIANTS AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (-2.5): WASHINGTON

Washington’s fierce defense is coming off a bye and getting healthier, while the Giants are working on short rest. I don’t think a mistake-prone Daniel Jones has much of a chance in this matchup, and the WFT is inexplicably giving up less than a field goal.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-3) AT BUFFALO BILLS: SEAHAWKS

After a 4-0 start, the Bills have looked downright mediocre with Josh Allen putting up ugly numbers the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the Seahawks bounced back with an impressive win last week and could get Jamal Adams back Sunday. Seattle might blow the Bills out so I’ll gladly lay the three points.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-1): RAIDERS

I wouldn’t touch this game as these teams are banged up and untrustworthy. That said, in an office pool I’m taking the team with the much better record with a line that is basically a pick’em.

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (-4): CARDINALS

I’m not buying the Dolphins’ top-rated scoring defense, and Tua Tagovailoa didn’t do much of anything in his debut as a starter. Miami is good, but Arizona is a hell of a lot better and is coming off a bye at home. This line should be a lot higher.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-14) AT DALLAS COWBOYS: STEELERS

How could anyone take the Cowboys? They look totally defeated and have been outscored 86-22 in their last three games. That opportunistic Pittsburgh defense should have a field day against whoever starts under center for Dallas and a depleted offensive line.

If you are freaked about historical trends, read Trend Dummy’s double digit road favorite analysis and his fear-mongering over Pittsburgh 1-12 ATS mark since 1980 as DD road chalk.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-4): SAINTS

The Saints might get Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back, and they beat Tampa Bay by a double-digit margin in September. A lot has changed since then for the Bucs, but this still has the look of a field-goal game. Read my full betting report on this game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-7) AT NEW YORK JETS: PATRIOTS

The Pats are bad but the Jets are one of the worst teams in NFL history. Bill Belichick has had extra time to prepare for Sam Darnold, who still has to deal with a decent pass defense. Why is New England laying just seven points?