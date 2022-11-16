World Cup 2022 Betting Odds

World Cup 2022 hits the pitch in Qatar this weekend with Brazil favored and USA a 150-1 longshot in matches from Nov. 20 to Dec.18.

At FanDuel Sportsbook the latest World Cup futures odds have pegged Brazil as the pre-tournament favorite. The five-time World Cup champion will be looking for their first since 2002. This year’s Brazilian squad will be led by Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

Following Brazil on the futures odds are their South American rivals from Argentina at +550. Argentina has won two World Cups, but it’s been a while since their last in 1986. This will be Lionel Messi’s last chance to bring a World Cup championship back to his home country.