World Cup 2022 Betting Odds

November 15, 2022 - National Football Post

World Cup 2022 hits the pitch in Qatar this weekend with Brazil favored and USA a 150-1 longshot in matches from Nov. 20 to Dec.18.

At FanDuel Sportsbook the latest World Cup futures odds have pegged Brazil as the pre-tournament favorite. The five-time World Cup champion will be looking for their first since 2002. This year’s Brazilian squad will be led by Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

Following Brazil on the futures odds are their South American rivals from Argentina at +550. Argentina has won two World Cups, but it’s been a while since their last in 1986. This will be Lionel Messi’s last chance to bring a World Cup championship back to his home country.

Defending World Cup champions France comes in next at +600. France’s won their second World Cup in 2018 and star forward Kylian Mbappe will try to lead them to their first-ever repeat and the first repeat winner since Brazil in 1958-62. In case you forgot, France defeated Croatia in the 2018 final, and Croatia will enter the 2022 tournament as +3800 underdogs to win it this time around.

The rest of the Top 5 on the World Cup futures includes Spain at +750 and England at +800. (Bet the World Cup now and pocket a $1,000 bonus at Draft Kings)

Spain’s lone World Cup title came 12 years ago in 2010. The Spaniards hope a star-studded squad led by veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and younger stars Ferran Torres, Pedri and Gavi can lead them back to the top.

Is this finally the year the World Cup comes home to England for the first time since 1966? In 2018 England made a run before getting knocked out in the semi-finals. 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane leads the England squad again and he’ll need to find the back of the net regularly again for this to finally be England’s year.

2022 World Cup Odds

Brazil +420
Argentina +550

France +600

Spain +750

England +800

Germany +1000

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1500

Belgium +1900

Denmark +2400

Croatia +3800

Uruguay +3800

Serbia +5500

Mexico +9000

Senegal +9000

Switzerland +9000

Wales +12,000

Poland +15,000

USA +15,000

Ecuador +21,000

Cameroon +25,000

Canada +25,000

Ghana +25,000

Japan +25,000

Morocco +25,000

South Korea +25,000

Australia +55,000

Costa Rica +55,000

Iran +55,000

Qatar +55,000

Saudi Arabia +55,000

Tunisia +55,000

