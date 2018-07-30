North Dakota State unanimous pick to win Valley title

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Defending national champion North Dakota State has been unanimously picked to win the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

The FCS powerhouse, which has won or shared the league crown in each of the last seven seasons, received all 39 first-place votes in a poll conducted by league coaches, media and sports information directors.

South Dakota State was picked second, followed by Northern Iowa, Youngstown State and Illinois State.

MVFC teams went 8-4 in last year’s FCS playoffs, and North Dakota State won its sixth national title since 2011.