Odds to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

By Mitch Reames

While the offensive rookie of the year award is often more talked about, the defensive award is just as important. Right now, Broncos DE Bradley Chubb is the favorite. Chubb definitely has the talent, but maybe more importantly, he also has a favorable situation with teams focusing blocking on Von Miller. Check the odds below and let us know who you like a value bet this year:

Odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bradley Chubb                          4/1

Roquan Smith                           11/2

Tremaine Edmunds                    19/2

Minkah Fitzpatrick                     14/1

Derwin James                           14/1

Denzel Ward                             14/1

Leighton Vander Esch               15/1

Jaire Alexander                         18/1

Marcus Davenport                     18/1

Rashaan Evans                         18/1

Harold Landry                           18/1

Josh Jackson                           20/1

Terrell Edmunds                        28/1

Vita Vea                                    28/1

Carlton Davis                            33/1

Donte Jackson                          33/1

Darius Leonard                          33/1

Da’Ron Payne                           33/1

Jessie Bates                             35/1

Taven Bryan                              35/1

Uchenna Nwosu                        35/1

MJ Stewart                                35/1

Kemoko Turay                           35/1

Mike Hughes                             40/1

Maurice Hurst                            40/1

Isaiah Oliver                              40/1

Breeland Speaks                       66/1

Tyquan Lewis                            70/1

PJ Hall                                      85/1

Data provided by Bovada

Mitch Reames

Mitch Reames

After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing for SportTechie. After beginning as a writer for NFP, he’s now the content quarterback for the site.

He also publishes articles in addition to editing, most of his original writing focuses on the intersection of the NFL and esports.

When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.

Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames

Related Posts

Props