While the offensive rookie of the year award is often more talked about, the defensive award is just as important. Right now, Broncos DE Bradley Chubb is the favorite. Chubb definitely has the talent, but maybe more importantly, he also has a favorable situation with teams focusing blocking on Von Miller. Check the odds below and let us know who you like a value bet this year:

Odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bradley Chubb 4/1

Roquan Smith 11/2

Tremaine Edmunds 19/2

Minkah Fitzpatrick 14/1

Derwin James 14/1

Denzel Ward 14/1

Leighton Vander Esch 15/1

Jaire Alexander 18/1

Marcus Davenport 18/1

Rashaan Evans 18/1

Harold Landry 18/1

Josh Jackson 20/1

Terrell Edmunds 28/1

Vita Vea 28/1

Carlton Davis 33/1

Donte Jackson 33/1

Darius Leonard 33/1

Da’Ron Payne 33/1

Jessie Bates 35/1

Taven Bryan 35/1

Uchenna Nwosu 35/1

MJ Stewart 35/1

Kemoko Turay 35/1

Mike Hughes 40/1

Maurice Hurst 40/1

Isaiah Oliver 40/1

Breeland Speaks 66/1

Tyquan Lewis 70/1

PJ Hall 85/1

