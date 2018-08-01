Ohio State’s Meyer put on leave, investigation opened

Ohio State has placed coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave while it investigates claims that his wife knew about allegations of abuse against an assistant coach years before he was fired last week.

Courtney Smith gave an interview to Stadium and provided text messages to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy between her and Shelley Meyer in 2015 and with the wives of other Buckeyes coaches. Courtney Smith also provided threatening texts she claims came from her ex-husband, former assistant Zach Smith.

Zach Smith was fired last week after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protective order to Courtney Smith.

Hours after Courtney Smith’s interview was posted online Wednesday, Ohio State said it was conducting an investigation into the allegations and Meyer was being placed on leave. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as acting head coach for the Buckeyes, expected to be one of the top teams in the nation again this season.

Meyer said he and athletic director Gene Smith agree that being on leave during the inquiry was best for the investigation and the team.

