Packers LT Bakhtiari carted off with ankle injury

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was carted to the locker room after suffering a left ankle injury during the Packers’ Saturday night prime-time scrimmage at Lambeau Field.

Asked if it was a major injury, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, “I don’t have enough information to answer that. I know it’s his ankle but that’s all I know.”

Per various reports, most players in the locker room, including left guard Lane Taylor, were not overly concerned.

“I think he said he got his foot caught underneath him,” Taylor said. “Not 100-percent sure, but I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Bakhtiari limped off the field under his own power, walked briefly on the sideline and then returned to the bench and took off his shoe. He then got on a cart and was taken inside the stadium to the training room.

Kyle Murphy, a sixth-round pick in 2016, stepped in on Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. Jason Spriggs, a 2016 second-round pick, was playing right tackle with the first team as starter Bryan Bulaga is being worked in slowly as he comes off a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Bulaga practiced for the first time this training camp on Friday.

“Just got to be ready to take reps whenever,” Murphy told reporters. “Yeah, Dave got nicked up a little bit but probably not too bad, tough guy. It’s always next man up.”

Bakhtiari, who turns 27 in September, has started 74 of a possible 80 games (all at left tackle) since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2013 out of Colorado. He missed four games last season with a hamstring injury, but still earned his second consecutive second-team All-Pro selection.

He has allowed a total of 6.0 sacks over the last two seasons while committing seven penalties, only two of which came in 2017. Bakhtiari earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2016.

Green Bay lost linebacker Jake Ryan for the season with a torn ACL last week.

–Field Level Media