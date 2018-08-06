Packers’ McCarthy: LT Bakhtiari avoided serious injury

The bad news for Packers fans hoping that Aaron Rodgers gets all the protection he needs: Left tackle David Bakhtiari will be out for much of the preseason after getting injured Saturday.

The good news? According to head coach Mike McCarthy, the injury is “not of the long-term nature” that would likely threaten Bakhtiari’s regular-season status.

Bakhtiari himself called the injury “weird, explaining that he twisted his ankle as he backed up in pass protection, like a “typical basketball” injury.

“It didn’t really feel bad, just kind of putting some weight into it and it just told me no,” Bakhtiari told reporters Monday. “That was kind of (why) I was worried, but it should be all right.

“Obviously, you don’t want to get hurt but, thankfully, nothing catastrophic, nothing that is going to derail anything moving forward.”

NFL Network reported Sunday that Bakhtiari suffered only a sprained ankle and would be ready for the season opener.

Green Bay’s starter on Rodgers’ blind side, Bakhtiari limped off the field and had to ride a cart to the locker room during the Family Night practice on Saturday at Lambeau Field. It was understandable for Packers faithful to worry in the summer after the team’s star quarterback missed nine games with a broken collarbone last season.

Kyle Murphy, a sixth-round pick in 2016, stepped in on Aaron Rodgers’ blind side on Saturday night. Jason Spriggs, a 2016 second-round pick, was playing right tackle with the first team as starter Bryan Bulaga is being worked in slowly as he comes off a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Bulaga practiced for the first time this training camp on Friday.

Bakhtiari, who turns 27 in September, has started 74 of a possible 80 games (all at left tackle) since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2013 out of Colorado. He missed four games last season with a hamstring injury, but still earned his second consecutive second-team All-Pro selection.

He has allowed a total of 6.0 sacks over the last two seasons while committing seven penalties, only two of which came in 2017. Bakhtiari earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2016.

–Field Level Media