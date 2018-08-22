Packers QB Rodgers: New deal shouldn’t hamper team

As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers work toward an extension, the quarterback insists he’s “not trying to screw” the team when it comes to staying competitive.

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN Radio’s “Wilde and Tausch” airing in multiple segments this week, Rodgers termed his situation with the Packers as a “partnership.”

“I’m not trying to screw them, you know,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “This is a partnership. That’s the only way this is going to work, and the best way things work in this situation is that we’re in this thing together. And if they make that financial commitment, that’s what they’re saying, and also there’s an expectation that you’re going to play well. And then that’s my side of the bargain.”

Any new contract is expected to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

That mark is currently held by Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who signed a five-year, $150 million deal with $94.5 million guaranteed at signing in May.

Rodgers, 34, still has two years remaining on his contract. His $22 million annual average, which was the highest in NFL history when the deal was signed in April of 2013, now ranks 10th among NFL quarterbacks. Rodgers can make a little over $20.5 million this season and $21.1 million in 2019 before his contract expires, including roster and workout bonuses.

“Obviously, it’s important to me,” said Rodgers. “Obviously, I’d love to finish my career here. But I’m busy right now. I’m being a leader on this team. I’m focused on being the leader of the team. And if nothing gets done, it won’t change anything. Because all I’m worried about right now is playing ball.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told PFT Live in May that he expected an extension to get done sooner rather than later.

A CBS Sports report in May suggested Rodgers would receive around $110 million guaranteed over the first three years of his new deal.

Rodgers, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP who missed nine games with a broken collarbone last year, made his preseason debut Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He played one drive against the Steelers, going 2-of-4 for 35 yards with an 8-yard touchdown to free agent signee Jimmy Graham before ceding to Brett Hundley.

–Field Level Media