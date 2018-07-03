Packers RB Jones suspended two games for substance abuse

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season without pay for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The suspension is presumably tied to Jones’ October arrest for marijuana possession during a traffic stop. He later pleaded no contest and was required to pay $1,047 in court costs while having his driver’s license suspended for six months.

Jones will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 17, one day after a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones, 23, rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last season. He sported an impressive 5.5 average per carry and recorded six runs of 20 or more yards.

Jones was a fifth-round pick out of Texas-El Paso.

–Field Level Media